Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Rangers are fighting to hold on to midfielder Glen Kamara this summer amid growing interest from clubs in England and Europe. (Daily Mail) external-link

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard hopes title success will help keep star striker Alfredo Morelos at Ibrox. (Scottish Sun) external-link

"On our day we are still the best team in the country," says interim Celtic manager John Kennedy as his side warmed up for next weekend's Scottish Cup tie at Ibrox with a 6-0 win over Livingston. (Daily Record) external-link

Rangers defender Nikola Katic still has "a lot of hurdles" before he can return from a pre-season anterior cruciate injury, manager Steven Gerrard confirms. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Steve Evans insists Premier League clubs in England have tried to snare James Tavernier from Rangers but the Gillingham boss, who managed the full-back at Rotherham, says the captain won't leave because he loves it so much at Ibrox. (Daily Record) external-link

Hibs midfielder Joe Newell admits he needs to add a few more goals to his game and says he's not sure he would know how to react if he did hit the target at Ibrox later today. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link