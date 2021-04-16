Manchester United v Burnley

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer saw his side reach the Europa League semi-finals on Thursday with a 4-0 aggregate victory over Granada

TEAM NEWS

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford will have a fitness test on his foot injury.

Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw and Scott McTominay return to the squad after being suspended for the Europa League win over Granada in midweek.

Burnley manager Sean Dyche says it is "touch and go" whether goalkeeper Nick Pope will be fit, while Dwight McNeil is also a doubt.

Ashley Barnes, Robbie Brady and Kevin Long remain on the sidelines.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I totally get why Manchester United have changed the seat coverings at Old Trafford from red to black to give a greater contrast to the players' shirts on the pitch.

It could be confusing in that split-second when you have to pick a pass and play it, because, when the ball comes to you, you kind of know where your players are. You might think your team-mate is over there on the right, and you end up finding seat number 194.

I remember when Peter Shilton started playing in goal in an all-white outfit for Leicester in the 1970s, because strikers would glance at goal, mistake him for a post and try to hit it wider than they needed to.

That was the thinking anyway. Apparently Shilton shimmered so much under the floodlights that he stood out far more than he intended too. He also got very muddy very quickly on the pitches back then - I bet that white kit needed plenty of washing.

Prediction: 2-0

The Burnley forward would join Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, Mark Viduka, Emmanuel Adebayor, Sergio Aguero and Gylfi Sigurdsson

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Last season, Burnley ended a 20-match winless streak at Old Trafford in all competitions. They last won consecutive away league games against Manchester United in the 1961-62 and 1962-63 seasons.

Burnley are unbeaten in their past four league away games against Manchester United (W1, D3). The only team to avoid defeat in five consecutive Premier League visits to Old Trafford is Chelsea, who did so in six consecutive fixtures between 1994 and 1998.

The Clarets can set a new Premier League club record of five away games unbeaten against a single opponent.

The Red Devils are looking to complete a league double over Burnley for the first time since the 1975-76 top-flight season in which the Clarets were relegated.

Manchester United

United were beaten in three of their opening six league matches this season but have lost only one of their subsequent 25 top-flight games.

They are looking to earn five consecutive Premier League victories for the first time since winning their first six under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in January 2019.

The Red Devils have come from behind to win nine league matches in 2020-21, just one behind Newcastle United's Premier League record of 10 in a season set in 2001-02.

Manchester United's four league defeats this season have all come at Old Trafford. They've only twice lost more often at home in a Premier League season: 2013-14 (seven defeats) and 2001-02 (six).

Burnley