Arsenal v Fulham

TEAM NEWS
Arsenal will again be without David Luiz and Kieran Tierney due to their respective knee injuries.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is recovering from malaria and is a doubt but Martin Odegaard could return after an ankle problem.
Fulham welcome back Ademola Lookman, who missed the defeat by Wolves with a hamstring issue.
Tom Cairney is nearing a return but Terence Kongolo has been ruled out for the season.
- Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang treated in hospital for malaria
- Fulham wonderkid Delano Splatt takes on an MOTDx challenge
LAWRO'S PREDICTION
Fulham's survival hopes took another blow last weekend with their late defeat by Wolves. I fear the worst for them now.
Scott Parker's side could have a lifeline because they play Newcastle on the final day, but that obviously won't do them any good if they are more than three points behind the Magpies by then. At the moment, the gap is six.
Arsenal are a very difficult side to predict but they put in a real shift against Sheffield United and, if they all work like that again, they will win this one too.
Prediction: 2-0
Lawro's full predictions v Soccer AM star Tubes
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Arsenal have won the past three league meetings 5-1, 4-1 and 3-0. They've never beaten the same opponent by at least three goals in four consecutive top-flight league games.
- Fulham are on a run of six successive defeats against Arsenal. They have only had longer top-flight losing streaks versus Manchester City (nine, 2012 to date) and Manchester United (eight, 2005-09).
Arsenal
- Arsenal are looking to win back-to-back league games for the first time since January.
- A 13th top-flight defeat of the season would equal their club record in a 38-match Premier League season, set in 2017-18.
- The Gunners have lost eight home games in all competitions this season, their most in a single campaign since nine defeats in 1929-30.
- Arsenal have failed to score in 11 league matches this season; they have never fared worse in a 38-match Premier League campaign.
- Mikel Arteta's side have only lost one of their last 42 home league games against sides in the relegation zone (W39, D2), although that defeat came in their last such match against Burnley in December.
- Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette have scored in all three of their Premier League appearances against Fulham.
Fulham
- Fulham have lost four successive league games, as many as they had in their previous 17.
- This is Scott Parker's 100th match as Fulham manager in all competitions (W37, D23, L39).
- The Cottagers are winless in 22 Premier League London derbies since a 2-1 home victory against West Ham on New Year's Day 2014.
- Aleksandar Mitrovic has played in 16 Premier League London derbies without ever ending on the winning side, the most of any player in the competition's history (D2, L14).