Match ends, Real Betis 1, Atletico Madrid 1.
Atletico Madrid went back to the top of La Liga, by only one point, after labouring to a draw against Real Betis.
Defending champions Real Madrid had gone top on Saturday after beating third-placed Barcelona 2-1.
Yannick Carrasco put Atletico ahead when he latched onto a loose ball and tapped home but Cristian Tello levelled with a cushioned finish.
Veteran keeper Claudio Bravo made two fantastic saves in injury time to deny Angel Correa a winner for Atletico.
Diego Simeone's Atletico - who were 10 points clear at the end of January - have only won three of their past 11 games in all competitions and look to be running out of steam.
Joao Felix went off in the first half to add to their problems, with fellow forwards Luis Suarez and Moussa Dembele already sidelined. England right-back Kieran Tripper also limped off late on.
Line-ups
Real Betis
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 25Bravo
- 22Leite de Souza Junior
- 23Mandi
- 5Bartra
- 15Moreno Lopera
- 21RodríguezSubstituted forWilliam Carvalhoat 90'minutes
- 10Canales
- 24RuibalSubstituted forLainezat 75'minutes
- 17Sánchez RodríguezSubstituted forJuanmiat 63'minutes
- 11Tello
- 8Fekir
Substitutes
- 1Robles
- 2Montoya
- 4Akouokou
- 7Juanmi
- 12da Silva Júnior
- 14William Carvalho
- 16Morón
- 19Fekir
- 20Lainez
- 33Miranda
Atl Madrid
Formation 3-1-4-2
- 13Oblak
- 15Savic
- 2Giménez
- 22HermosoSubstituted forLodi dos Santosat 63'minutes
- 16HerreraSubstituted forMachín Pérezat 64'minutes
- 23TrippierSubstituted forVrsaljkoat 78'minutes
- 8Saúl
- 6Koke
- 21Carrasco
- 10Correa
- 7SequeiraSubstituted forTorreiraat 48'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Grbic
- 5Torreira
- 12Lodi dos Santos
- 18Felipe
- 20Machín Pérez
- 24Vrsaljko
- 27Camello
- Referee:
- Guillermo Cuadra Fernández
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away4
- Corners
- Home5
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away13
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Real Betis 1, Atletico Madrid 1.
Post update
Attempt missed. Vitolo (Atletico Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Post update
Attempt saved. Ángel Correa (Atletico Madrid) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Yannick Carrasco with a through ball.
Post update
Offside, Atletico Madrid. José Giménez tries a through ball, but Saúl Ñíguez is caught offside.
Post update
Corner, Atletico Madrid. Conceded by Emerson.
Post update
Attempt saved. Ángel Correa (Atletico Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Vitolo.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Betis. William Carvalho replaces Guido Rodríguez.
Post update
Corner, Atletico Madrid. Conceded by Guido Rodríguez.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Saúl Ñíguez (Atletico Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by José Giménez.
Post update
Foul by Juanmi (Real Betis).
Post update
Stefan Savic (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Hand ball by Lucas Torreira (Atletico Madrid).
Post update
Diego Lainez (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Renan Lodi (Atletico Madrid).
Post update
Foul by Juanmi (Real Betis).
Post update
Lucas Torreira (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Offside, Atletico Madrid. Vitolo tries a through ball, but Ángel Correa is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Atletico Madrid. Sime Vrsaljko replaces Kieran Trippier because of an injury.
Post update
Corner, Real Betis. Conceded by Jan Oblak.