Spanish La Liga
Real BetisReal Betis1Atl MadridAtlético Madrid1

Real Betis 1-1 Atletico Madrid: Visitors go top of La Liga with point

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Real Betis celebrate equaliser
Atletico have only dropped six points from winning positions in La Liga this season

Atletico Madrid went back to the top of La Liga, by only one point, after labouring to a draw against Real Betis.

Defending champions Real Madrid had gone top on Saturday after beating third-placed Barcelona 2-1.

Yannick Carrasco put Atletico ahead when he latched onto a loose ball and tapped home but Cristian Tello levelled with a cushioned finish.

Veteran keeper Claudio Bravo made two fantastic saves in injury time to deny Angel Correa a winner for Atletico.

Diego Simeone's Atletico - who were 10 points clear at the end of January - have only won three of their past 11 games in all competitions and look to be running out of steam.

Joao Felix went off in the first half to add to their problems, with fellow forwards Luis Suarez and Moussa Dembele already sidelined. England right-back Kieran Tripper also limped off late on.

Line-ups

Real Betis

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 25Bravo
  • 22Leite de Souza Junior
  • 23Mandi
  • 5Bartra
  • 15Moreno Lopera
  • 21RodríguezSubstituted forWilliam Carvalhoat 90'minutes
  • 10Canales
  • 24RuibalSubstituted forLainezat 75'minutes
  • 17Sánchez RodríguezSubstituted forJuanmiat 63'minutes
  • 11Tello
  • 8Fekir

Substitutes

  • 1Robles
  • 2Montoya
  • 4Akouokou
  • 7Juanmi
  • 12da Silva Júnior
  • 14William Carvalho
  • 16Morón
  • 19Fekir
  • 20Lainez
  • 33Miranda

Atl Madrid

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 13Oblak
  • 15Savic
  • 2Giménez
  • 22HermosoSubstituted forLodi dos Santosat 63'minutes
  • 16HerreraSubstituted forMachín Pérezat 64'minutes
  • 23TrippierSubstituted forVrsaljkoat 78'minutes
  • 8Saúl
  • 6Koke
  • 21Carrasco
  • 10Correa
  • 7SequeiraSubstituted forTorreiraat 48'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Grbic
  • 5Torreira
  • 12Lodi dos Santos
  • 18Felipe
  • 20Machín Pérez
  • 24Vrsaljko
  • 27Camello
Referee:
Guillermo Cuadra Fernández

Match Stats

Home TeamReal BetisAway TeamAtl Madrid
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home8
Away10
Shots on Target
Home4
Away4
Corners
Home5
Away5
Fouls
Home12
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Real Betis 1, Atletico Madrid 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Real Betis 1, Atletico Madrid 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Vitolo (Atletico Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ángel Correa (Atletico Madrid) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Yannick Carrasco with a through ball.

  5. Post update

    Offside, Atletico Madrid. José Giménez tries a through ball, but Saúl Ñíguez is caught offside.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Atletico Madrid. Conceded by Emerson.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ángel Correa (Atletico Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Vitolo.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Betis. William Carvalho replaces Guido Rodríguez.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Atletico Madrid. Conceded by Guido Rodríguez.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Saúl Ñíguez (Atletico Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by José Giménez.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Juanmi (Real Betis).

  12. Post update

    Stefan Savic (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  13. Post update

    Hand ball by Lucas Torreira (Atletico Madrid).

  14. Post update

    Diego Lainez (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Renan Lodi (Atletico Madrid).

  16. Post update

    Foul by Juanmi (Real Betis).

  17. Post update

    Lucas Torreira (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Offside, Atletico Madrid. Vitolo tries a through ball, but Ángel Correa is caught offside.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Atletico Madrid. Sime Vrsaljko replaces Kieran Trippier because of an injury.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Real Betis. Conceded by Jan Oblak.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 11th April 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atl Madrid30207352203267
2Real Madrid30206453242966
3Barcelona30205569264365
4Sevilla29184740211958
5Real Sociedad301211747311647
6Real Betis30145114043-347
7Villarreal301113643331046
8Granada30116133650-1439
9Levante30911103739-238
10Celta Vigo29910103844-637
11Ath Bilbao30910113933637
12Cádiz3098132745-1835
13Valencia30810123742-534
14Osasuna30810122536-1134
15Getafe3079142234-1230
16Huesca30512133145-1427
17Real Valladolid30512132741-1427
18Elche30511142746-1926
19Alavés3059162447-2324
20Eibar30411152236-1423
View full Spanish La Liga table

Top Stories