Italian Serie A
ParmaParma1AC MilanAC Milan3

Parma 1-3 AC Milan: Zlatan Ibrahimovic sent off in Serie A win

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Since Zlatan Ibrahimovic first joined Milan in the 2010-11 season, only Gabriel Paletta (five) has been sent off for them in Serie A more than the Swede (four)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic was sent off for dissent as AC Milan beat Parma to maintain their slim Serie A title hopes.

The 39-year-old Sweden striker was shown a straight red card after an hour for saying something to the referee, with his side 2-0 up.

He had set up Ante Rebic for the first and was involved in Franck Kessie's goal just before the break.

Riccardo Gagliolo gave Parma hope but Rafael Leao clinched it in injury time.

Milan are eight points behind leaders Inter Milan, who face Cagliari on Sunday.

Before the game, Milan technical director Paolo Maldini said Ibrahimovic was close to signing a new deal with the club.

Line-ups

Parma

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Sepe
  • 5ContiSubstituted forTraorèat 85'minutes
  • 13BaniBooked at 10mins
  • 7GaglioloBooked at 38mins
  • 3PezzellaBooked at 37minsSubstituted forBusiat 74'minutes
  • 98Man
  • 14Kurtic
  • 23Azevedo JúniorSubstituted forGrassiat 61'minutes
  • 33KuckaBooked at 63mins
  • 9Pellè
  • 27KouassiSubstituted forCorneliusat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Grassi
  • 11Cornelius
  • 15Brugman
  • 16Laurini
  • 22Bruno Alves
  • 24Osorio
  • 29Dierckx
  • 30Valenti
  • 34Colombi
  • 35Traorè
  • 37Camara
  • 42Busi

AC Milan

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 99G Donnarumma
  • 20KaluluSubstituted forGabbiaat 78'minutes
  • 24Kjaer
  • 23Tomori
  • 19HernándezBooked at 78mins
  • 79KessiéBooked at 81mins
  • 4BennacerSubstituted forMeitéat 72'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 56SaelemaekersSubstituted forDalotat 72'minutes
  • 10CalhanogluBooked at 24minsSubstituted forKrunicat 77'minutes
  • 12RebicSubstituted forda Conceição Leãoat 84'minutes
  • 11IbrahimovicBooked at 60mins

Substitutes

  • 1Tatarusanu
  • 5Dalot
  • 7Castillejo Azuaga
  • 8Tonali
  • 9Mandzukic
  • 15Hauge
  • 17da Conceição Leão
  • 18Meité
  • 21Díaz
  • 33Krunic
  • 46Gabbia
  • 90A Donnarumma
Referee:
Fabio Maresca

Match Stats

Home TeamParmaAway TeamAC Milan
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home16
Away10
Shots on Target
Home5
Away5
Corners
Home7
Away3
Fouls
Home13
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Parma 1, Milan 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Parma 1, Milan 3.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Parma 1, Milan 3. Rafael Leão (Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Diogo Dalot following a fast break.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mattia Bani (Parma) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Riccardo Gagliolo with a cross.

  5. Post update

    Mattia Bani (Parma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Rafael Leão (Milan).

  7. Booking

    Soualiho Meité (Milan) is shown the yellow card.

  8. Post update

    Chaka Traorè (Parma) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Diogo Dalot (Milan).

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Chaka Traorè (Parma) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Maxime Busi with a cross.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Graziano Pellè (Parma).

  12. Post update

    Rade Krunic (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Franck Kessié (Milan) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Rafael Leão.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Parma. Chaka Traorè replaces Andrea Conti.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Milan. Rafael Leão replaces Ante Rebic.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Juraj Kucka (Parma) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Riccardo Gagliolo following a corner.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Parma. Conceded by Fikayo Tomori.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Andreas Cornelius (Parma) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Graziano Pellè.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Andrea Conti (Parma).

  20. Post update

    Franck Kessié (Milan) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 10th April 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inter Milan29225268274171
2AC Milan30196557352263
3Juventus29178458263259
4Atalanta29177568363258
5Napoli29182963342956
6Lazio2816484538752
7Roma2915685344951
8Hellas Verona29118103834441
9Sassuolo29101094848040
10Sampdoria29106133943-436
11Bologna2997133945-634
12Udinese30810123239-734
13Genoa29711113141-1032
14Spezia3088144055-1532
15Fiorentina2979133646-1030
16Benevento2979133054-2430
17Torino29413124152-1125
18Cagliari2957173150-1922
19Parma30311162959-3020
20Crotone3043233777-4015
View full Italian Serie A table

Top Stories