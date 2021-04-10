Match ends, Parma 1, Milan 3.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic was sent off for dissent as AC Milan beat Parma to maintain their slim Serie A title hopes.
The 39-year-old Sweden striker was shown a straight red card after an hour for saying something to the referee, with his side 2-0 up.
He had set up Ante Rebic for the first and was involved in Franck Kessie's goal just before the break.
Riccardo Gagliolo gave Parma hope but Rafael Leao clinched it in injury time.
Milan are eight points behind leaders Inter Milan, who face Cagliari on Sunday.
Before the game, Milan technical director Paolo Maldini said Ibrahimovic was close to signing a new deal with the club.
Line-ups
Parma
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Sepe
- 5ContiSubstituted forTraorèat 85'minutes
- 13BaniBooked at 10mins
- 7GaglioloBooked at 38mins
- 3PezzellaBooked at 37minsSubstituted forBusiat 74'minutes
- 98Man
- 14Kurtic
- 23Azevedo JúniorSubstituted forGrassiat 61'minutes
- 33KuckaBooked at 63mins
- 9Pellè
- 27KouassiSubstituted forCorneliusat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Grassi
- 11Cornelius
- 15Brugman
- 16Laurini
- 22Bruno Alves
- 24Osorio
- 29Dierckx
- 30Valenti
- 34Colombi
- 35Traorè
- 37Camara
- 42Busi
AC Milan
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 99G Donnarumma
- 20KaluluSubstituted forGabbiaat 78'minutes
- 24Kjaer
- 23Tomori
- 19HernándezBooked at 78mins
- 79KessiéBooked at 81mins
- 4BennacerSubstituted forMeitéat 72'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 56SaelemaekersSubstituted forDalotat 72'minutes
- 10CalhanogluBooked at 24minsSubstituted forKrunicat 77'minutes
- 12RebicSubstituted forda Conceição Leãoat 84'minutes
- 11IbrahimovicBooked at 60mins
Substitutes
- 1Tatarusanu
- 5Dalot
- 7Castillejo Azuaga
- 8Tonali
- 9Mandzukic
- 15Hauge
- 17da Conceição Leão
- 18Meité
- 21Díaz
- 33Krunic
- 46Gabbia
- 90A Donnarumma
- Referee:
- Fabio Maresca
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away5
- Corners
- Home7
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Parma 1, Milan 3.
Goal!
Goal! Parma 1, Milan 3. Rafael Leão (Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Diogo Dalot following a fast break.
Attempt missed. Mattia Bani (Parma) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Riccardo Gagliolo with a cross.
Mattia Bani (Parma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rafael Leão (Milan).
Booking
Soualiho Meité (Milan) is shown the yellow card.
Chaka Traorè (Parma) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Diogo Dalot (Milan).
Attempt missed. Chaka Traorè (Parma) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Maxime Busi with a cross.
Foul by Graziano Pellè (Parma).
Rade Krunic (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Franck Kessié (Milan) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Rafael Leão.
Substitution, Parma. Chaka Traorè replaces Andrea Conti.
Substitution, Milan. Rafael Leão replaces Ante Rebic.
Attempt missed. Juraj Kucka (Parma) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Riccardo Gagliolo following a corner.
Corner, Parma. Conceded by Fikayo Tomori.
Attempt blocked. Andreas Cornelius (Parma) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Graziano Pellè.
Foul by Andrea Conti (Parma).
Franck Kessié (Milan) wins a free kick on the left wing.