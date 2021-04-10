VfB Stuttgart v Borussia Dortmund

Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Line-ups
Stuttgart
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Kobel
- 5Mavropanos
- 2Anton
- 4Kempf
- 7Coulibaly
- 3Endo
- 16Karazor
- 24SosaBooked at 21mins
- 20FörsterBooked at 28mins
- 31Klimowicz
- 9Kalajdzic
Substitutes
- 10Didavi
- 11Thommy
- 15Stenzel
- 19Churlinov
- 21Klement
- 30Massimo
- 32Ahamada
- 33Bredlow
- 35Kaminski
B Dortmund
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 35Hitz
- 2Morey
- 16Akanji
- 15Hummels
- 13Guerreiro
- 8Dahoud
- 6Delaney
- 32Reyna
- 22Bellingham
- 11Reus
- 9Haaland
Substitutes
- 1Bürki
- 10T Hazard
- 14Schulz
- 19Brandt
- 20Carvalho
- 23Can
- 24Meunier
- 26Piszczek
- 36Knauff
- Referee:
- Robert Schröder
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home0
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away2
Live Text
Foul by Philipp Förster (VfB Stuttgart).
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Borna Sosa.
Attempt missed. Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is high and wide to the left from a direct free kick.
Booking
Borna Sosa (VfB Stuttgart) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Giovanni Reyna (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Borna Sosa (VfB Stuttgart).
Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Wataru Endo (VfB Stuttgart).
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Konstantinos Mavropanos.
Goal!
Goal! VfB Stuttgart 1, Borussia Dortmund 0. Sasa Kalajdzic (VfB Stuttgart) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Borna Sosa with a cross.
Attempt missed. Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Giovanni Reyna with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Gregor Kobel.
Attempt saved. Mahmoud Dahoud (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Marco Reus.
Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Wataru Endo (VfB Stuttgart).
Attempt saved. Giovanni Reyna (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marco Reus.
Attempt blocked. Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Raphael Guerreiro.
Attempt blocked. Tanguy Coulibaly (VfB Stuttgart) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Philipp Förster.
Foul by Mateu Morey (Borussia Dortmund).