German Bundesliga
StuttgartVfB Stuttgart1B DortmundBorussia Dortmund0

VfB Stuttgart v Borussia Dortmund

Line-ups

Stuttgart

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Kobel
  • 5Mavropanos
  • 2Anton
  • 4Kempf
  • 7Coulibaly
  • 3Endo
  • 16Karazor
  • 24SosaBooked at 21mins
  • 20FörsterBooked at 28mins
  • 31Klimowicz
  • 9Kalajdzic

Substitutes

  • 10Didavi
  • 11Thommy
  • 15Stenzel
  • 19Churlinov
  • 21Klement
  • 30Massimo
  • 32Ahamada
  • 33Bredlow
  • 35Kaminski

B Dortmund

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 35Hitz
  • 2Morey
  • 16Akanji
  • 15Hummels
  • 13Guerreiro
  • 8Dahoud
  • 6Delaney
  • 32Reyna
  • 22Bellingham
  • 11Reus
  • 9Haaland

Substitutes

  • 1Bürki
  • 10T Hazard
  • 14Schulz
  • 19Brandt
  • 20Carvalho
  • 23Can
  • 24Meunier
  • 26Piszczek
  • 36Knauff
Referee:
Robert Schröder

Match Stats

Home TeamStuttgartAway TeamB Dortmund
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home2
Away7
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home0
Away5
Fouls
Home4
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Philipp Förster (VfB Stuttgart).

  3. Post update

    Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Borna Sosa.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is high and wide to the left from a direct free kick.

  5. Booking

    Borna Sosa (VfB Stuttgart) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  6. Post update

    Giovanni Reyna (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Borna Sosa (VfB Stuttgart).

  8. Post update

    Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Wataru Endo (VfB Stuttgart).

  10. Post update

    Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Konstantinos Mavropanos.

  11. Goal!

    Goal! VfB Stuttgart 1, Borussia Dortmund 0. Sasa Kalajdzic (VfB Stuttgart) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Borna Sosa with a cross.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Giovanni Reyna with a cross following a corner.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Gregor Kobel.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Mahmoud Dahoud (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Marco Reus.

  15. Post update

    Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Wataru Endo (VfB Stuttgart).

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Giovanni Reyna (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marco Reus.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Raphael Guerreiro.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Tanguy Coulibaly (VfB Stuttgart) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Philipp Förster.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Mateu Morey (Borussia Dortmund).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 10th April 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich28205380364465
2RB Leipzig28186452232960
3Wolfsburg28159449262354
4Frankfurt281411359401953
5B Dortmund281341155401543
6B Leverkusen27127845321343
7Stuttgart2811984941842
8Union Berlin2891364234840
9B Mgladbach28101084843540
10Freiburg28107114042-237
11Augsburg2795132941-1232
12Hoffenheim2786134147-630
13Werder Bremen2879123243-1130
14Hertha Berlin2868143448-1426
15Arminia Bielefeld2875162246-2426
16Mainz2767142746-1925
17Köln2758142547-2223
18Schalke2717191771-5410
View full German Bundesliga table

