Coleraine responded well to losing in midweek to Linfield

A Stephen O'Donnell double saw Coleraine come from a goal down to beat Warrenpoint Town 2-1 and keep their Irish Premiership title hopes alive.

The second-placed Bannsiders fell behind to an outstanding Kealan Dillon strike early in the second half.

Skipper O'Donnell equalised with a header within four minutes and produced another headed finish to win the match 11 minutes from time.

The victory leaves Coleraine 10 points behind Linfield with a game in hand.

Having lost to the Blues in midweek, Oran Kearney's men travelled to Milltown hoping to take advantage of the title holders being held to a draw away at Larne on Saturday afternoon.

O'Donnell's winner on 79 minutes came after home goalkeeper Gabriel Sava opted to punch a Jamie Glackin corner clear and, when Glackin returned the ball into the box, O'Donnell nodded home what could prove to be a crucial goal.

Warrenpoint's opener was a superb strike from 25 yards out, with Dillon capitalising on the ball bouncing invitingly to unleash a half-volley pile-driver that arrowed past Martin Gallagher into the top corner.

The hosts' lead lasted only four minutes, however, as Coleraine skipper O'Donnell peeled off his marker in the six-yard box from a corner to plant a header home from close range and draw his side level.

The centre-half had almost gifted Warrenpoint a goal straight after the restart when he mis-kicked straight to Alan O'Sullivan, but his shot was too close to Gallagher who was able to save comfortably.