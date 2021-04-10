Last updated on .From the section Irish

Watch: Late Waterworth equaliser rescues a point for Linfield at Inver Park

A late header from substitute Andy Waterworth grabbed Irish Premiership leaders Linfield a 1-1 draw against Larne at Inver Park.

Ronan Hale had given the impressive hosts the lead on the half hour with a well-taken finish from a Martin Donnelly pass.

Tiernan Lynch's men almost won it in injury time but Fuad Sule was denied by an excellent Chris Johns save.

The Blues' lead at the top of the table remains at 12 points.

That was after Glentoran's win at home to Dungannon Swifts saw them leapfrog Coleraine into second, with Larne remaining in fourth.

It looked like Hale's opener for the hosts was going to win it for Larne before Waterworth, who had replaced Jordan Stewart 10 minutes earlier, headed home from close range in the 85th minute of the game.

Despite the setback, Lynch's men almost regained their lead in the 92nd minute when Sule fired goalwards, but Johns was alert to get a hand to the ball and push it over the crossbar.

A minute's silence was held before the game as a mark of respect for Prince Philip

Hale's goal arrived on the half hour and it was set up from superb play by Donnelly, who skipped past a few Linfield players before sliding a clever ball through.

Hale ran on to it and, after scoring a spectacular strike in midweek, he got on the scoresheet again with a low finish past Chris Johns and into the bottom corner.

After a tight opening period in which both sides looked bright, Larne had the first effort of note on goal when a move across the edge of the box saw Donnelly feed Lynch but his snapshot went just wide of the post.

Ross Larkin then headed well over the crossbar for the visitors before Lynch had another good chance that was again supplied by Donnelly, with Lynch failing to connect on the volley after being picked out well by the former Cliftonville winger.

Lynch's side almost took the lead two minutes before Hale's opener but Josh Robinson's header was clawed away by keeper Chris Johns before John Herron's follow-up effort flew over the crossbar.