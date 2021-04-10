Last updated on .From the section European Football

Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring for PSG with his 33rd goal of the season in all competitions

Kylian Mbappe was on target as Paris St-Germain kept the pressure on Ligue 1 leaders Lille with victory at Strasbourg.

Mbappe opened the scoring with a low shot through Strasbourg goalkeeper Matz Sels' legs.

Further goals from Pablo Sarabia and Moise Kean extended PSG's lead before half-time.

Dion Moise Sahi pulled one back for Strasbourg, but Leandro Paredes completed the scoring late on.

Lille, who won 2-0 at Metz on Friday, remain three points clear of second-placed PSG at the top of the table.

Mauricio Pochettino's side host reigning European champions Bayern Munich in their Champions League quarter-final second leg on Tuesday, leading 3-2 from the first leg in Germany.