Kylian Mbappe was on target as Paris St-Germain kept the pressure on Ligue 1 leaders Lille with victory at Strasbourg.
Mbappe opened the scoring with a low shot through Strasbourg goalkeeper Matz Sels' legs.
Further goals from Pablo Sarabia and Moise Kean extended PSG's lead before half-time.
Dion Moise Sahi pulled one back for Strasbourg, but Leandro Paredes completed the scoring late on.
Lille, who won 2-0 at Metz on Friday, remain three points clear of second-placed PSG at the top of the table.
Mauricio Pochettino's side host reigning European champions Bayern Munich in their Champions League quarter-final second leg on Tuesday, leading 3-2 from the first leg in Germany.
Line-ups
Strasbourg
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Sels
- 4Guilbert
- 5Koné
- 13Mitrovic
- 19CaciSubstituted forCaroleat 82'minutes
- 27SissokoSubstituted forPrcicat 59'minutes
- 6Aholou
- 17BellegardeSubstituted forZohiat 81'minutes
- 26Thomasson
- 11LienardSubstituted forChahiriat 59'minutes
- 28DialloSubstituted forSahiat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 14Prcic
- 16Kawashima
- 18Siby
- 20Zohi
- 21Chahiri
- 23Carole
- 31Sahi
- 33Ousmane
- 34Lebeau
PSG
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1NavasSubstituted forRicoat 45'minutes
- 4Kehrer
- 15Danilo
- 3Kimpembe
- 25Bakker
- 8Paredes
- 21HerreraSubstituted forSimonsat 89'minutes
- 19Sarabia
- 12RafinhaSubstituted forGueyeat 74'minutes
- 7MbappéSubstituted forNageraat 89'minutes
- 18KeanBooked at 57minsSubstituted forDraxlerat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 11Di María
- 16Rico
- 23Draxler
- 27Gueye
- 31Dagba
- 32Pembele
- 34Simons
- 38Michut
- 39Nagera
- Referee:
- Jeremie Pignard
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home37%
- Away63%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away7
- Corners
- Home5
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away6
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Strasbourg 1, Paris Saint Germain 4.
Post update
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Lamine Koné.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Leandro Paredes (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Julian Draxler.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Pablo Sarabia (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Xavi Simons (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Thilo Kehrer.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Kenny Nagera replaces Kylian Mbappé.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Xavi Simons replaces Ander Herrera.
Post update
Julian Draxler (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Lamine Koné (Strasbourg).
Post update
Attempt saved. Kévin Zohi (Strasbourg) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mehdi Chahiri.
Post update
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Lionel Carole.
Post update
Ander Herrera (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Jean Eudes Aholou (Strasbourg).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Leandro Paredes.
Post update
Corner, Strasbourg. Conceded by Mitchel Bakker.
Substitution
Substitution, Strasbourg. Lionel Carole replaces Anthony Caci.
Substitution
Substitution, Strasbourg. Kévin Zohi replaces Jean-Ricner Bellegarde.
Post update
Julian Draxler (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jean-Ricner Bellegarde (Strasbourg).