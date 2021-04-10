Rory Donnelly scores a 35 yard header in 2-0 win for Glens

Rory Donnelly scored a 35-yard header to help Glentoran ease past Dungannon Swifts 2-0 in the Irish Premiership.

Donnelly opened the scoring after three minutes with a powerful finish from inside the area at the Oval.

His second on 29 minutes was a long-range header which rolled into Dungannon's net after Roy Carroll's clearance fell perfectly for the forward.

Glentoran move up to second place in the table after the victory.

Mick McDermott's men made the breakthrough after three minutes when Donnelly controlled Robbie McDaid's ball with his chest and fired beyond Carroll in the Swifts goal from inside the area.

Against a Dungannon side who have only won once under new manager Dean Shiels, Glentoran controlled possession and almost doubled their lead when McDaid's back-post effort drifted over the bar.

Donnelly's excellent header from range before the half-hour mark put further daylight between the sides. Carroll raced out of his goal to deal with a long ball over the top as Jay Donnelly closed him down.

The veteran goalkeeper got the ball clear but it dropped for the older of the Donnelly brothers just outside the centre circle and his excellent header from 35 yards rolled into the empty net.

The in-form Donnelly then had a powerful drive just off target as he searched for a hat-trick and McDaid had an attempt blocked as Glentoran remained in control at the break.

Chances dried up after the restart however Rhyss Campbell forced Rory Brown in a smart stop to keep out his powerful effort before Luke McCullough cleared the ball away.

It was a lacklustre second half as Glentoran settled for their two-goal lead and Dungannon, despite seeing more of the ball, failed to create any clear-cut chances.

What they said

Mick McDermott, Glentoran manager, on Rory Donnelly: "He has been excellent in recent weeks. He's had a run of games and he is showing the form he had for years in the Irish League.

"Some players have a bit of a peak, some have a bit of a trough but over a season you are hoping your key players hit a run of form at the same time and Rory is doing that at the minute.

"I always tell the players that the hardest thing to do in football is to score goals. If we weren't creating chances I'd be worried but we are creating multiple chances."

On Glentoran's progress: "I was happy with the overall performance. The second half could have been better but in a game like this, where the tempo comes down, we need to raise the game back to our tempo.

"We are climbing to where we should be, which is one of the top teams in this country, and from where we came from 20 months ago that is a massive accomplishment.