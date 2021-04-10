Last updated on .From the section Irish

Portadown defeat Carrick Rangers at Shamrock Park

Portadown ended a run of five straight Irish Premiership defeats with a 2-0 victory over Carrick Rangers at Shamrock Park.

Ben Tilney notched his first goal since moving on loan from Larne in January with a first half free-kick.

Skipper Lee Bonis secured the points with a header in the closing minutes of the second half.

The win keeps Portadown out of the bottom two positions after both sides had started the day level on points.

Carrick made most of the early running with Kyle Cherry firing a first-time shot narrowly over, while Caolan Loughran curled a free kick just wide of the post.

Portadown's first meaningful effort came from a Bonis free kick which was well turned behind by Aaron Hogg.

Visitors threaten

Carrick came close again when Lloyd Anderson beat the offside trap and coming in from the right, he cut inside and his shot was blocked by the body of Ports keeper Jacob Carney.

That save became even more important as Portadown grabbed the lead in the 13th minute. They were awarded a free-kick on the right-hand side of the penalty area and Tilney's pacey inswinging delivery eluded everyone and sailed beyond Hogg into the top corner of the net.

Carrick almost responded when Portadown failed to react to a quickly-taken short corner but Anderson's shot was parried by Carney, who was able to grab the ball at the second attempt.

Carrick came close to an equaliser on the hour mark when Cathair Friel showed great skill to get away from Greg Hall and the in-rushing Jordan Gibson was only inches away from converting the striker's low cross.

And as the visitors continued to pressurise, a ball half-cleared out of the Portadown penalty area was returned to Friel who volleyed over from six yards.

Portadown almost hit Carrick on the counter-attack when George Tipton's clever through ball released Tilney on the left-hand side of the penalty area but his low shot was turned behind by Hogg.

The home side clinched the victory with two minutes left when Sam Warde whipped in a free kick from the touchline and Bonis got ahead of his marker to glance home a header for his ninth goal of the season.