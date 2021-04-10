Last updated on .From the section Scottish League One

Falkirk maintained their three-point lead at the top Scottish League 1 after a 2-1 victory at home to Clyde.

Goals from Ben Hall and Aidan Keena had the hosts in command before Josh Jack pulled one back late on, but it wasn't enough for Clyde.

Second-placed Cove Rangers made sure they kept hot the leaders' heels, as Rory McAllister's close-range finish edged out Dumbarton who remain ninth.

Partick Thistle jumped two places to third with a 3-0 win at Peterhead.

Joe Cardle had Thistle in front at the break, then two goals in eight second-half minutes from Scott Tiffoney and Brain Graham rounded off the game.

Elsewhere, Airdrieonians stayed within a point of the play-off spots after coming back from two goals down to draw 2-2 at Montrose.

Cammy Ballantyne and an own goal from Sean Crighton had Airdrie facing defeat at half-time, but both Russell McLean and Aaron Lennox put into their own net in the second period as the visitors claimed a point.

That allowed East Fife to move up to fifth spot, after goals from Ryan Wallace and Kevin Smith either side of a Jordan Allan leveller gave Darren Young's men a 2-1 win over bottom club Forfar Athletic.