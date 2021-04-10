Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Celtic have contacted the Scottish FA seeking clarification over the delay in disciplinary action against the five Rangers players who beached Covid regulations. (Daily Record) external-link

Hibs' 18-year-old full-back Josh Doig says transfer speculation linking him with "massive clubs" including Leicester City is "overwhelming". (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Rangers are interested in 22-year-old Morecambe winger Carlos Mendes Gomes, who is out of contract this summer. (Sun) external-link

Kilmarnock boss Tommy Wright has accused Ross County counterpart John Hughes of trying to influence referees ahead of the sides' relegation battle at Rugby Park on Saturday. (Scotsman) external-link