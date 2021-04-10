Last updated on .From the section West Ham

Jarrod Bowen (right) featured in West Ham's 3-2 victory over Wolves earlier in April

West Ham winger Jarrod Bowen has been warned by the Football Association over a tweet from 2012 that contained a racist term.

The 24-year-old will also complete an FA education course for the tweet, which he made when he was 15.

Bowen apologised for the content of the post earlier in April, describing it as "offensive and immature".

The FA took into account Bowen's age at the time, as well as the fact that the post was made eight years ago.

Bowen was not registered as a participant in football or as playing affiliated football when he sent the tweet.

He would not have been under FA jurisdiction at the time.

West Ham also spoke to Bowen and said the issue would be "dealt with internally".