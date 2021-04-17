National League
WealdstoneWealdstone0HartlepoolHartlepool United0

Wealdstone v Hartlepool United

Wealdstone v Hartlepool United

Line-ups

Wealdstone

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Shelvey
  • 22Olowu
  • 34Cawley
  • 7Phillips
  • 17Mendy
  • 6Okimo
  • 18Dyer
  • 8Smith
  • 10Green
  • 23Gondoh
  • 11Lewis

Substitutes

  • 4Charles
  • 13Wishart
  • 14Parish
  • 16Blu Lo-Everton
  • 25Askew

Hartlepool

Formation 4-4-2

  • 21Ravas
  • 23Sterry
  • 2Cass
  • 8Featherstone
  • 5Odusina
  • 4Liddle
  • 3Ferguson
  • 14Holohan
  • 6Shelton
  • 11Oates
  • 39Bennett

Substitutes

  • 7Donaldson
  • 18Williams
  • 27Elliott
  • 29Armstrong
  • 31Young
Referee:
Tom Reeves

Live Text

  1. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  2. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hartlepool361811747311665
2Sutton United32189551272463
3Torquay33196853312263
4Stockport341611750262459
5Chesterfield321651143291453
6Notts County32158942291353
7Wrexham341491144331151
8Halifax33148114942750
9Bromley341311105045550
10Eastleigh341212103633348
11Boreham Wood34101684034646
12Aldershot33136144344-145
13Solihull Moors32127133435-143
14Maidenhead United30118114140141
15Altrincham34118153742-541
16Dag & Red34118153141-1041
17Yeovil32117144549-440
18Wealdstone3397174266-2434
19Woking3289153139-833
20Weymouth3386193652-1630
21King's Lynn3286183764-2730
22Barnet3136222272-5015
23Dover00000000
