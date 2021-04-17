Scottish Cup
KilmarnockKilmarnock2MontroseMontrose0

Kilmarnock v Montrose

Line-ups

Kilmarnock

Formation 4-4-2

  • 16Doyle
  • 22Millen
  • 24Medley
  • 5Broadfoot
  • 18Waters
  • 19Pinnock
  • 6Power
  • 21Mulumbu
  • 29Burke
  • 10Kiltie
  • 28Lafferty

Substitutes

  • 2McGowan
  • 3Haunstrup
  • 7McKenzie
  • 8Dicker
  • 9Oakley
  • 12Whitehall
  • 14Rossi
  • 23Rogers
  • 27Tshibola

Montrose

Formation 4-5-1

  • 1Fleming
  • 2Ballantyne
  • 17Quinn
  • 14Dillon
  • 3Steeves
  • 11Milne
  • 12Cochrane
  • 8WatsonSubstituted forBallantyneat 43'minutes
  • 20Mochrie
  • 19Callaghan
  • 10McLean

Substitutes

  • 6Masson
  • 7Webster
  • 9Hawke
  • 15Campbell
  • 16Johnston
  • 18Campbell
  • 21Lennox
  • 22Ballantyne
  • 23Rennie
Referee:
Nick Walsh

Match Stats

Home TeamKilmarnockAway TeamMontrose
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home6
Away7
Shots on Target
Home3
Away1
Corners
Home6
Away1
Fouls
Home6
Away1

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Kilmarnock 2, Montrose 0.

  2. Post update

    Attempt saved. Chris Mochrie (Montrose) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Cammy Ballantyne I.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Montrose. Cammy Ballantyne II replaces Paul Watson because of an injury.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Aidan Quinn.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Chris Burke (Kilmarnock).

  7. Post update

    Liam Callaghan (Montrose) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Liam Callaghan (Montrose) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Lewis Milne (Montrose) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Alan Power (Kilmarnock).

  11. Post update

    Liam Callaghan (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Hand ball by Mitchell Pinnock (Kilmarnock).

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mitchell Pinnock (Kilmarnock) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Paul Watson (Montrose) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Calum Waters.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Andrew Steeves.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Greg Kiltie (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Russell McLean (Montrose) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Zech Medley (Kilmarnock).

  20. Post update

    Russell McLean (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

