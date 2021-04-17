Kilmarnock v Montrose

First Half ends, Kilmarnock 2, Montrose 0.
Follow live coverage from 11:00 BST
Line-ups
Kilmarnock
Formation 4-4-2
- 16Doyle
- 22Millen
- 24Medley
- 5Broadfoot
- 18Waters
- 19Pinnock
- 6Power
- 21Mulumbu
- 29Burke
- 10Kiltie
- 28Lafferty
Substitutes
- 2McGowan
- 3Haunstrup
- 7McKenzie
- 8Dicker
- 9Oakley
- 12Whitehall
- 14Rossi
- 23Rogers
- 27Tshibola
Montrose
Formation 4-5-1
- 1Fleming
- 2Ballantyne
- 17Quinn
- 14Dillon
- 3Steeves
- 11Milne
- 12Cochrane
- 8WatsonSubstituted forBallantyneat 43'minutes
- 20Mochrie
- 19Callaghan
- 10McLean
Substitutes
- 6Masson
- 7Webster
- 9Hawke
- 15Campbell
- 16Johnston
- 18Campbell
- 21Lennox
- 22Ballantyne
- 23Rennie
- Referee:
- Nick Walsh
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home6
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away1
Live Text
Half Time
Post update
Attempt saved. Chris Mochrie (Montrose) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Cammy Ballantyne I.
Substitution
Substitution, Montrose. Cammy Ballantyne II replaces Paul Watson because of an injury.
Post update
Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Aidan Quinn.
Post update
Foul by Chris Burke (Kilmarnock).
Post update
Liam Callaghan (Montrose) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Attempt missed. Liam Callaghan (Montrose) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Lewis Milne (Montrose) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Foul by Alan Power (Kilmarnock).
Post update
Liam Callaghan (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Hand ball by Mitchell Pinnock (Kilmarnock).
Post update
Attempt missed. Mitchell Pinnock (Kilmarnock) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Post update
Attempt missed. Paul Watson (Montrose) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Calum Waters.
Post update
Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Andrew Steeves.
Post update
Attempt missed. Greg Kiltie (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Post update
Attempt missed. Russell McLean (Montrose) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Post update
Foul by Zech Medley (Kilmarnock).
Post update
Russell McLean (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.