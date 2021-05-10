Southampton v Crystal Palace

TEAM NEWS
Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl says there is a "possibility" that Danny Ings could make his return from a hamstring injury.
On-loan forward Takumi Minamino is available, having been ineligible to face his parent club Liverpool.
Ryan Bertrand, Oriol Romeu and Will Smallbone remain sidelined by injuries.
Crystal Palace defenders James Tomkins and Nathaniel Clyne are fit again and hoping to be involved, while Nathan Ferguson is nearing a return.
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Southampton are winless in their last three games against Crystal Palace at St Mary's (D2, L1).
- Nonetheless, Palace have only won on one of their 11 visits to Southampton in the Premier League.
- The Eagles are looking to secure their first league double over Southampton since the 1990-91 season.
Southampton
- Saints have earned the fewest points (11) and conceded the most goals (41) in the Premier League in 2021.
- They have lost 13 of 17 league games since beating Liverpool in January.
- Southampton have gone seven home league matches without a clean sheet.
- Ralph Hasenhuttl's side have dropped a league-high 23 points from winning positions this season.
- They are winless in their past eight league matches without Danny Ings, drawing three and losing five.
Crystal Palace
- The Eagles ended a run of three straight defeats by beating Sheffield United on Saturday.
- They scored more than once in that victory for the first time in nine league fixtures.
- Palace need three wins from their final four matches to reach 50 points for the first time in a Premier League season.
- Roy Hodgson's side have won just one of their past 10 midweek Premier League games (D4, L5), beating Newcastle 2-1 at St James' Park in February.
- Wilfried Zaha has equalled his career-best return of 10 league goals in a season, first set in 2018-19.
- Christian Benteke has scored seven league goals in 2020-21, one more than in the previous three seasons combined.