Wolverhampton Wanderers v Sheffield United

There'll be no saving Sheffield United from relegation this weekend if they lose and Newcastle avoid defeat against West Ham

TEAM NEWS

Wolves are without midfielder Ruben Neves following his positive Covid-19 test but Willy Boly is available after a period of self-isolation.

Pedro Neto and Jonny have both had knee surgery, ruling them out for the remainder of the season.

Sheffield United midfielder John Fleck is a doubt because of a groin problem, while Sander Berge continues to build up his fitness and won't be involved.

Oli McBurnie is out for the season with a stress fracture in his foot.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I was at Bramall Lane to see Sheffield United lose to Arsenal last weekend. The Blades did not play badly and, as usual, worked extremely hard - but they carry next to no goal threat.

For various reasons, Wolves have not had much of a cutting edge all season either, but they have got a lot more quality in their side and they will find a way through in the end.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Wolverhampton won the reverse fixture 2-0 and are looking to complete their first Premier League double over Sheffield United.

Sheffield United have won just one of their past 13 away league games against Wolves and are winless in seven at Molineux since a 3-1 victory 19 years ago.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Victory against Fulham ended a five-match winless run. They are looking to win consecutive Premier League games for just the third time this season.

Eight of Wolves' 10 league wins this season have been by a one-goal margin.

They are the only club not to lose a Premier League fixture this season after scoring the opening goal.

Rui Patricio and the now-injured Pedro Neto are the only players to feature in all 31 of Wolves' league matches this season.

Sheffield United