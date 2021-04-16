Wolverhampton Wanderers v Sheffield United

TEAM NEWS
Wolves are without midfielder Ruben Neves following his positive Covid-19 test but Willy Boly is available after a period of self-isolation.
Pedro Neto and Jonny have both had knee surgery, ruling them out for the remainder of the season.
Sheffield United midfielder John Fleck is a doubt because of a groin problem, while Sander Berge continues to build up his fitness and won't be involved.
Oli McBurnie is out for the season with a stress fracture in his foot.
LAWRO'S PREDICTION
I was at Bramall Lane to see Sheffield United lose to Arsenal last weekend. The Blades did not play badly and, as usual, worked extremely hard - but they carry next to no goal threat.
For various reasons, Wolves have not had much of a cutting edge all season either, but they have got a lot more quality in their side and they will find a way through in the end.
Prediction: 2-0
Lawro's full predictions v Soccer AM star Tubes
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Wolverhampton won the reverse fixture 2-0 and are looking to complete their first Premier League double over Sheffield United.
- Sheffield United have won just one of their past 13 away league games against Wolves and are winless in seven at Molineux since a 3-1 victory 19 years ago.
Wolverhampton Wanderers
- Victory against Fulham ended a five-match winless run. They are looking to win consecutive Premier League games for just the third time this season.
- Eight of Wolves' 10 league wins this season have been by a one-goal margin.
- They are the only club not to lose a Premier League fixture this season after scoring the opening goal.
- Rui Patricio and the now-injured Pedro Neto are the only players to feature in all 31 of Wolves' league matches this season.
Sheffield United
- Sheffield United face relegation from the top flight for the eighth time.
- They have equalled the record of 25 defeats after 31 matches of a top-flight campaign, first set by Sunderland in 2005-06.
- The Blades have lost eight of their past nine games in the Premier League.
- They have only earned four points from a possible 45 away from home, scoring just seven goals.
- Paul Heckingbottom's side have conceded the opening goal in 24 of their 31 games so far this season.