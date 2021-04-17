League Two
TranmereTranmere Rovers0SalfordSalford City0

Tranmere Rovers v Salford City

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Tranmere

Formation 4-1-2-1-2

  • 13Murphy
  • 17Khan
  • 26Clarke
  • 6Monthe
  • 18MacDonald
  • 2O'Connor
  • 22Lewis
  • 19Feeney
  • 7Morris
  • 35Lloyd-McGoldrick
  • 14Woolery

Substitutes

  • 3Ridehalgh
  • 9Vaughan
  • 11Blackett-Taylor
  • 16Kirby
  • 21Ray
  • 28Nugent
  • 30Jones

Salford

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Hladky
  • 12Bernard
  • 5Eastham
  • 16Turnbull
  • 3Touray
  • 17Towell
  • 4Lowe
  • 18Threlkeld
  • 24Gotts
  • 37Thomas-Asante
  • 40Henderson

Substitutes

  • 6Clarke
  • 10Hunter
  • 14Boyd
  • 15Burgess
  • 20Dieseruvwe
  • 25Coutts
  • 31Evans
Referee:
Robert Madley

Match Stats

Home TeamTranmereAway TeamSalford
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home0
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Paul Lewis (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Oscar Threlkeld (Salford City).

  3. Post update

    Offside, Tranmere Rovers. Peter Clarke tries a through ball, but Kaiyne Woolery is caught offside.

  4. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  5. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cambridge422191261412072
2Cheltenham412191154361872
3Bolton422010125146570
4Morecambe421910135854467
5Tranmere421812125248466
6Newport411712124940963
7Forest Green411712125146563
8Exeter4116131265461961
9Carlisle41179155546960
10Salford4115141246331359
11Leyton Orient421611154643359
12Bradford411611144645159
13Crawley421611155253-159
14Port Vale42159185352154
15Stevenage421218123636054
16Oldham421410186468-452
17Harrogate42149194348-551
18Walsall411019124247-549
19Scunthorpe41139193951-1248
20Barrow411211184951-247
21Mansfield42920134652-647
22Colchester41817163959-2041
23Southend42814202453-2938
24Grimsby41813203158-2737
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC