Grimsby Town v Bolton Wanderers

Attempt blocked. Lloyd Isgrove (Bolton Wanderers) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by George Thomason.
Line-ups
Grimsby
Formation 4-4-2
- 1McKeown
- 2Hendrie
- 22Hewitt
- 26Menayese
- 36Habergham
- 15Clifton
- 8Coke
- 20Matete
- 31Khouri
- 21John-Lewis
- 9Hanson
Substitutes
- 4Rose
- 6Waterfall
- 7Green
- 13Battersby
- 14Spokes
- 16Jackson Jr
- 42Lamy
Bolton
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 13Gilks
- 2Jones
- 5Almeida Santos
- 27Baptiste
- 28John
- 4Williams
- 29Lee
- 23Isgrove
- 25Thomason
- 30Afolayan
- 9Doyle
Substitutes
- 6Delaney
- 7Delfouneso
- 18Tutte
- 20Miller
- 21Brockbank
- 24Gnahoua
- 31Elbouzedi
- Referee:
- Carl Brook
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away0
Live Text
Foul by Giles Coke (Grimsby Town).
Oladapo Afolayan (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Grimsby Town 1, Bolton Wanderers 0. Jay Matete (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lenell John-Lewis.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
