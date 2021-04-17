League Two
GrimsbyGrimsby Town1BoltonBolton Wanderers0

Grimsby Town v Bolton Wanderers

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Grimsby

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1McKeown
  • 2Hendrie
  • 22Hewitt
  • 26Menayese
  • 36Habergham
  • 15Clifton
  • 8Coke
  • 20Matete
  • 31Khouri
  • 21John-Lewis
  • 9Hanson

Substitutes

  • 4Rose
  • 6Waterfall
  • 7Green
  • 13Battersby
  • 14Spokes
  • 16Jackson Jr
  • 42Lamy

Bolton

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 13Gilks
  • 2Jones
  • 5Almeida Santos
  • 27Baptiste
  • 28John
  • 4Williams
  • 29Lee
  • 23Isgrove
  • 25Thomason
  • 30Afolayan
  • 9Doyle

Substitutes

  • 6Delaney
  • 7Delfouneso
  • 18Tutte
  • 20Miller
  • 21Brockbank
  • 24Gnahoua
  • 31Elbouzedi
Referee:
Carl Brook

Match Stats

Home TeamGrimsbyAway TeamBolton
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home1
Away1
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away0

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Lloyd Isgrove (Bolton Wanderers) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by George Thomason.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Giles Coke (Grimsby Town).

  3. Post update

    Oladapo Afolayan (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  4. Goal!

    Goal! Grimsby Town 1, Bolton Wanderers 0. Jay Matete (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lenell John-Lewis.

  5. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  6. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cambridge422191261412072
2Cheltenham412191154361872
3Bolton422010125146570
4Morecambe421910135854467
5Tranmere421812125248466
6Newport411712124940963
7Forest Green411712125146563
8Exeter4116131265461961
9Carlisle41179155546960
10Salford4115141246331359
11Leyton Orient421611154643359
12Bradford411611144645159
13Crawley421611155253-159
14Port Vale42159185352154
15Stevenage421218123636054
16Oldham421410186468-452
17Harrogate42149194348-551
18Walsall411019124247-549
19Scunthorpe41139193951-1248
20Barrow411211184951-247
21Mansfield42920134652-647
22Colchester41817163959-2041
23Southend42814202453-2938
24Grimsby41813203158-2737
View full League Two table

