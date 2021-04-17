League Two
HarrogateHarrogate Town0BradfordBradford City0

Harrogate Town v Bradford City

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Harrogate

Formation 4-4-2

  • 13Cracknell
  • 6Burrell
  • 5Smith
  • 20Hall
  • 3Jones
  • 7Thomson
  • 17Kerry
  • 4Falkingham
  • 28McPake
  • 18Muldoon
  • 16Stead

Substitutes

  • 1Belshaw
  • 2Fallowfield
  • 9Beck
  • 14Kiernan
  • 22Francis
  • 27Williams

Bradford

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1O'Donnell
  • 24Cousin-Dawson
  • 4O'Connor
  • 6O'Connor
  • 23Wood
  • 16Clarke
  • 22Sutton
  • 18Watt
  • 15Vernam
  • 29Cook
  • 10Donaldson

Substitutes

  • 12Stevens
  • 13Hornby
  • 14Foulds
  • 17Evans
  • 26Scales
  • 28Rowe
  • 31Crankshaw
Referee:
James Adcock

Match Stats

Home TeamHarrogateAway TeamBradford
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home0
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home0
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Jack Muldoon (Harrogate Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Paudie O'Connor (Bradford City).

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Clayton Donaldson (Bradford City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Billy Clarke with a cross.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by Will Smith.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Paudie O'Connor (Bradford City).

  6. Post update

    Jack Muldoon (Harrogate Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  7. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  8. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cambridge422191261412072
2Cheltenham412191154361872
3Bolton422010125146570
4Morecambe421910135854467
5Tranmere421812125248466
6Newport411712124940963
7Forest Green411712125146563
8Exeter4116131265461961
9Carlisle41179155546960
10Salford4115141246331359
11Leyton Orient421611154643359
12Bradford411611144645159
13Crawley421611155253-159
14Port Vale42159185352154
15Stevenage421218123636054
16Oldham421410186468-452
17Harrogate42149194348-551
18Walsall411019124247-549
19Scunthorpe41139193951-1248
20Barrow411211184951-247
21Mansfield42920134652-647
22Colchester41817163959-2041
23Southend42814202453-2938
24Grimsby41813203158-2737
View full League Two table

Top Stories

