Harrogate Town v Bradford City

Line-ups
Harrogate
Formation 4-4-2
- 13Cracknell
- 6Burrell
- 5Smith
- 20Hall
- 3Jones
- 7Thomson
- 17Kerry
- 4Falkingham
- 28McPake
- 18Muldoon
- 16Stead
Substitutes
- 1Belshaw
- 2Fallowfield
- 9Beck
- 14Kiernan
- 22Francis
- 27Williams
Bradford
Formation 4-4-2
- 1O'Donnell
- 24Cousin-Dawson
- 4O'Connor
- 6O'Connor
- 23Wood
- 16Clarke
- 22Sutton
- 18Watt
- 15Vernam
- 29Cook
- 10Donaldson
Substitutes
- 12Stevens
- 13Hornby
- 14Foulds
- 17Evans
- 26Scales
- 28Rowe
- 31Crankshaw
- Referee:
- James Adcock
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away2
Live Text
Foul by Paudie O'Connor (Bradford City).
Attempt saved. Clayton Donaldson (Bradford City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Billy Clarke with a cross.
Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by Will Smith.
Foul by Paudie O'Connor (Bradford City).
Jack Muldoon (Harrogate Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
