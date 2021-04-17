League Two
Forest GreenForest Green Rovers12:30ScunthorpeScunthorpe United
Venue: The innocent New Lawn, England

Forest Green Rovers v Scunthorpe United

Line-ups

Forest Green

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1McGee
  • 22Godwin-Malife
  • 5Stokes
  • 6Cargill
  • 2Wilson
  • 3Bernard
  • 15Moore-Taylor
  • 11Cadden
  • 21Wagstaff
  • 8Adams
  • 10Collins

Substitutes

  • 7Hutchinson
  • 12Allen
  • 17Bailey
  • 18Young
  • 23Davison
  • 24Thomas
  • 25Richardson

Scunthorpe

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1Watson
  • 2Clarke
  • 5McGahey
  • 3Taft
  • 38O'Malley
  • 8Gilliead
  • 23Karacan
  • 45McAtee
  • 14Green
  • 11Eisa
  • 10van Veen

Substitutes

  • 4Bedeau
  • 15Hippolyte
  • 20Spence
  • 25Rowe
  • 30Pugh
  • 40Jessop
  • 41Collins
Referee:
Graham Salisbury

Match report to appear here.

Saturday 17th April 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cheltenham412191154361872
2Cambridge412181261412071
3Bolton412010115145670
4Morecambe41199135854466
5Tranmere411811125248465
6Newport401711124940962
7Forest Green401711125146562
8Exeter4016121265461960
9Carlisle40178155546959
10Crawley421611155253-159
11Salford4015131246331358
12Leyton Orient411610154643358
13Bradford401610144645158
14Port Vale41158185352153
15Stevenage411217123636053
16Oldham41149186468-451
17Harrogate41148194348-550
18Walsall411019124247-549
19Scunthorpe40138193951-1247
20Barrow401210184951-246
21Mansfield41919134652-646
22Colchester41817163959-2041
23Southend41813202453-2937
24Grimsby40713203058-2834
View full League Two table

