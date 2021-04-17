Morecambe v Oldham Athletic

Corner, Morecambe. Conceded by Kyle Jameson.
Line-ups
Morecambe
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1Letheren
- 2Mellor
- 5Lavelle
- 4Knight-Percival
- 22Gibson
- 24Songo'o
- 16O'Sullivan
- 10Wildig
- 8Diagouraga
- 11Mendes Gomes
- 9Stockton
Substitutes
- 3Hendrie
- 6Davis
- 12Halstead
- 15Lyons
- 19McAlinden
- 21Cooney
- 23Price
Oldham
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 37Walker
- 2Clarke
- 5Piergianni
- 15Jameson
- 14Fage
- 25McCalmont
- 8Whelan
- 3Borthwick-Jackson
- 24Bahamboula
- 18McAleny
- 10Keillor-Dunn
Substitutes
- 6Garrity
- 7Blackwood
- 20Badan
- 21Hilßner
- 23Adams
- 33Bilboe
- 34Vaughan
- Referee:
- Michael Salisbury
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away0
Live Text
Attempt missed. Cole Stockton (Morecambe) header from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by John O'Sullivan with a cross.
Attempt missed. Carlos Mendes Gomes (Morecambe) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Toumani Diagouraga with a headed pass.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
