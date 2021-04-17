League Two
ColchesterColchester United17:30WalsallWalsall
Venue: JobServe Community Stadium

Colchester United v Walsall

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Match report to appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cambridge422191261412072
2Cheltenham412191154361872
3Bolton422010125146570
4Morecambe421910135854467
5Tranmere421812125248466
6Newport411712124940963
7Forest Green411712125146563
8Exeter4116131265461961
9Carlisle41179155546960
10Salford4115141246331359
11Leyton Orient421611154643359
12Bradford411611144645159
13Crawley421611155253-159
14Port Vale42159185352154
15Stevenage421218123636054
16Oldham421410186468-452
17Harrogate42149194348-551
18Walsall411019124247-549
19Scunthorpe41139193951-1248
20Barrow411211184951-247
21Mansfield42920134652-647
22Colchester41817163959-2041
23Southend42814202453-2938
24Grimsby41813203158-2737
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC