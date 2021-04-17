Carlisle United v Port Vale

Foul by Lewis Alessandra (Carlisle United).
Line-ups
Carlisle
Formation 4-3-3
- 21Farman
- 4Devine
- 6Hayden
- 13McDonald
- 17Armer
- 7Riley
- 8Guy
- 12Mellish
- 11Patrick
- 10Zanzala
- 9Alessandra
Substitutes
- 1Norman
- 2Tanner
- 3Anderton
- 14Kayode
- 19Furman
- 20Toure
- 33Walker
Port Vale
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Brown
- 2Gibbons
- 5Legge
- 16Brisley
- 6Smith
- 10Conlon
- 4Joyce
- 11Montaño
- 7Worrall
- 12Robinson
- 21Rodney
Substitutes
- 9Pope
- 13Cullen
- 19Amoo
- 20Burgess
- 22McKirdy
- 32Scott
- 33Olagunju
- Referee:
- Peter Wright
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home71%
- Away29%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away1
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Shaun Brisley (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Callum Guy (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Luke Joyce (Port Vale).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to appear here.