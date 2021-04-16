Peterborough United v Northampton Town

PeterboroughPeterborough United19:45NorthamptonNorthampton Town
Match report to appear here.
Last updated on .From the section League One
Match report to appear here.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Hull
|41
|24
|7
|10
|71
|32
|39
|79
|2
|Peterborough
|40
|23
|7
|10
|70
|38
|32
|76
|3
|Sunderland
|40
|19
|14
|7
|61
|33
|28
|71
|4
|Lincoln City
|39
|19
|9
|11
|61
|42
|19
|66
|5
|Blackpool
|39
|18
|11
|10
|52
|35
|17
|65
|6
|Portsmouth
|40
|19
|8
|13
|57
|42
|15
|65
|7
|Oxford Utd
|41
|18
|8
|15
|63
|49
|14
|62
|8
|Charlton
|39
|17
|11
|11
|57
|51
|6
|62
|9
|Ipswich
|40
|17
|9
|14
|41
|41
|0
|60
|10
|Gillingham
|41
|17
|8
|16
|56
|54
|2
|59
|11
|Accrington
|40
|16
|10
|14
|52
|57
|-5
|58
|12
|Doncaster
|39
|17
|6
|16
|55
|55
|0
|57
|13
|Fleetwood
|40
|15
|11
|14
|43
|33
|10
|56
|14
|MK Dons
|41
|15
|10
|16
|55
|58
|-3
|55
|15
|Crewe
|40
|15
|10
|15
|47
|54
|-7
|55
|16
|Plymouth
|41
|14
|10
|17
|50
|66
|-16
|52
|17
|Burton
|40
|14
|9
|17
|53
|63
|-10
|51
|18
|Shrewsbury
|39
|12
|14
|13
|44
|46
|-2
|50
|19
|Wimbledon
|40
|10
|12
|18
|44
|62
|-18
|42
|20
|Wigan
|41
|11
|8
|22
|45
|68
|-23
|41
|21
|Northampton
|41
|10
|10
|21
|34
|58
|-24
|40
|22
|Bristol Rovers
|41
|10
|8
|23
|40
|64
|-24
|38
|23
|Swindon
|41
|11
|4
|26
|46
|74
|-28
|37
|24
|Rochdale
|40
|8
|12
|20
|49
|71
|-22
|36
Deeply Human looks at why we have a habit for not telling the truth
Bent Coppers: Crossing the Line of Duty is streaming now on BBC iPlayer
Get latest scores and headlines sent straight to your phone, sign-up to our newsletter and learn where to find us on online.
The latest rumours and stories from around the world of football.
Analysis and opinion from our chief football writer.
How to get into football - the most popular sport in the world, with clubs and facilities throughout the UK.