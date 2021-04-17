League One
BlackpoolBlackpool12:30SunderlandSunderland
Venue: Bloomfield Road

Blackpool v Sunderland

Last updated on .From the section League One

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hull412471071323979
2Peterborough412471073393479
3Sunderland401914761332871
4Lincoln City391991161421966
5Blackpool3918111052351765
6Portsmouth401981357421565
7Oxford Utd411881563491462
8Charlton391711115751662
9Ipswich40179144141060
10Gillingham41178165654259
11Accrington401610145257-558
12Doncaster39176165555057
13Fleetwood4015111443331056
14MK Dons411510165558-355
15Crewe401510154754-755
16Plymouth411410175066-1652
17Burton40149175363-1051
18Shrewsbury391214134446-250
19Wimbledon401012184462-1842
20Wigan41118224568-2341
21Northampton421010223561-2640
22Bristol Rovers41108234064-2438
23Swindon41114264674-2837
24Rochdale40812204971-2236
View full League One table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC