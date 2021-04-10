Last updated on .From the section Irish

Larne host leaders Linfield at Inver Park on Saturday

The Northern Ireland Football League has confirmed that Saturday's Irish Premiership matches will go ahead following the death of Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh.

Buckingham Palace said the Duke of Edinburgh had "passed away peacefully" at Windsor Castle on Friday morning.

NIFL says it will proceed with the six scheduled games after not receiving requests for postponements.

Decisions on tributes to the Duke of Edinburgh will be made by the clubs.

All 12 Irish Premiership teams are in action on Saturday with five games kicking off at 15:00 BST and one at 17:30.

Leaders Linfield travel to fourth-placed Larne. The Blues are coming off three straight wins and took another step towards defending their title with a 2-1 win over Coleraine on Wednesday.

At the Oval, Glentoran hope to continue their positive recent form when they host bottom-placed Dungannon Swifts. The Glens can leapfrog Coleraine into second spot with three points before the Bannsiders travel to Warrenpoint Town in the late kick-off.

Crusaders host Cliftonville in the third north Belfast derby of the season at Seaview. The Reds will move six points clear of their rivals with victory although the Crues edged October's meeting at Seaview, with Jordan Owens scoring the only goal in a 1-0 win.

Glenavon welcome Ballymena United to Mourneview Park with both sides having enjoyed encouraging recent form. The Lurgan Blues are unbeaten in five while Ballymena have lost just once in the last 12 to stay in the hunt for a European place.

It's 10th versus 11th at Shamrock Park as Portadown entertain Carrick Rangers with the Ports currently ahead of Saturday's opponents on goal difference.