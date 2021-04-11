Scottish Premiership champions Rangers have been linked with a move for Dijon centre-half Senou Coulibaly, but the 26-year-old is also being monitored by Huddersfield Town with his future uncertain as his side face relegation from the French top flight and with two years remaining on his contract. (Daily Record) external-link

AC Milan are ready to offer 28-year-old Celtic loan left-back Diego Laxalt as part of their bid to land Odsonne Edouard, but the Glasgow club are unlikely to accept a vastly reduced fee for the 23-year-old striker considering Greg Taylor is starting ahead of the Uruguay international. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Celtic left-back Greg Taylor says the whole squad is hopeful the club can persuade on-loan Southampton winger Mohamed Elyounoussi to return for a third spell this summer. (Glasgow Evening Times) external-link

Dundee United have had no approach from Doncaster Rovers for manager Micky Mellon after he was linked with the English League One club, who have a caretaker head coach in charge until the end of the season. (The Courier) external-link

The Scottish FA and SPFL will hold an emergency breakfast meeting on Monday morning in a bid to thrash out a contingency plan to reschedule this weekend's packed Scottish Cup card around the funeral of Prince Phillip, which will be held at 15:00 BST on Saturday, amid a log-jammed league card. (Daily Record) external-link

Next weekend's Scottish Cup last 16 ties look certain to be moved after the Scottish Grand National was put back 24 hours to Sunday to avoid a clash with Prince Philip's funeral. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Scotland defender Kieran Tierney is a doubt for Scotland's Euro 2020 finals squad after Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta admitted he will miss the conclusion of his club's season through injury. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Manager Steven Gerrard says Nigeria centre-half Leon Balogun, who signed a one-year contract extension on Friday, could miss the rest of Rangers' campaign through injury. (The Scotsman) external-link

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard will give captain and right-back James Tavernier the chance to prove his fitness ahead of next weekend's Scottish Cup derby with Celtic, but Scotland midfielder Ryan Jack is unlikely to feature as the outcome of a scan on a troublesome calf injury is awaited. (The National) external-link

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says the Scotland national team have a bright future at left-back after watching right-back Nathan Patterson battle with Hibernian left-back Josh Doig in his side's 2-1 win on Sunday. (The Herald) external-link