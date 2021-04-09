SPFL clubs to observe minute's silence for Prince Philip

Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Buckingham Palace announced the death of Prince Philip, aged 99, on Friday

All SPFL clubs will observe a minute's silence this weekend as a mark of respect to Prince Philip.

The Duke of Edinburgh, Queen Elizabeth II's husband, died aged 99 on Friday.

Following the announcement from Buckingham Palace, the SPFL released a statement expressing its "deepest condolences".

"Prince Philip played an enormously important role in the life of Great Britain for more than seven decades," said chairman Murdoch MacLennan.

"His devotion to duty and his commitment to public service were shining examples to the whole of the United Kingdom and the wider Commonwealth.

"The many contributions he made to society, from his role in promoting conservation and the environment to his patronage of the Duke of Edinburgh Award Scheme, have left an indelible mark."

