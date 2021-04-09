Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Scotland face Czech Republic in their opening game of the finals

Uefa has officially signed off plans for Hampden Park to host four games in front of 12,000 fans at the European Championship in June.

The proposal, submitted by the Scottish FA on Wednesday, will mean the national stadium operating at 25% capacity due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Uefa says eight of the 12 host cities have given them guarantees over fans being allowed inside stadia.

Munich, Rome, Bilbao and Dublin have until 19 April to provide more details.

Scotland's first game in group D is against Czech Republic at Hampden on 14 June. Croatia take on the Czechs four days later, while the hosts are back in action against Croatia in their final group match on 22 June.

Hampden will also host a knockout match on 29 June.

Eight venues have confirmed capacities of between 25% and 100%.

Along with Amsterdam, Bucharest and Copenhagen, Glasgow has confirmed a capacity of 25%-33%, with the other three keeping open the option potentially to raise their capacities at the end of this month, depending on the development of their mass testing programmes and general health conditions.

St Petersburg has confirmed a capacity of 50%, with the possibility of increasing the capacity by end of April, along with Baku, with travelling fans of the participating teams required to present a negative Covid-19 test result to enter Azerbaijan.

Budapest is aiming to host spectators at full capacity, subject to spectators fulfilling strict stadium entry requirements.

London has confirmed a minimum capacity of 25% for the three group matches and last-16 match and is hoping to confirm a higher capacity for the semi-finals and final in early June.

The sale of tickets that have been reserved for the four teams, including Scotland, that qualified through Euro 2020 play-offs will start in early May.

Fans who have bought tickets for games that are oversubscribed will have to wait until next month to find out if they can still attend. Refunds will be offered to those who are unsuccessful.