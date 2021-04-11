Last updated on .From the section Rangers

'Gerrard has improved Rangers every year' - Dalglish

Steven Gerrard's "fantastic" work at Rangers will make him a main contender to replace Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool manager, says Anfield legend Sir Kenny Dalglish.

The 40-year-old led Rangers to a first top-flight title in a decade this term.

After 710 appearances and Champions League success as a Liverpool player, Gerrard left his youth coach role to take the Rangers job three years ago.

"For me it's not a shock he's done that well," said Dalglish.

"I always thought he'd be a really good manager wherever he went.

"He took a big step to go to Rangers. He knew the size of the club and what it means to millions of people.

"He took a chance, he's a brave boy going there and it's worked out fantastically well for him."

Klopp and Gerrard are both under contract until 2024. The German led Liverpool to Champions League success in 2019 and ended their 30-year title drought last season, but they are currently fifth in the Premier League.

Former England skipper Gerrard, who secured the Scottish title with six games to spare, admitted last month it is his dream to return to his home city of Liverpool as manager.

"It's hypothetical, the job's not available," said Dalglish.

"When it becomes available I'm sure Steven would be right up there in the contenders. He has done absolutely fantastic at Ibrox."

Steven Gerrard played under Kenny Dalglish during the Scot's second spell in charge of Liverpool

'Celtic fans must trust Desmond in manager search'

Gerrard has enhanced his reputation by ending Celtic's pursuit of a record 10th consecutive title.

The deposed champions are without a manager after Neil Lennon's resignation in February and face a huge summer rebuild on and off the pitch.

Dalglish, who started his career with nine trophies at Celtic before moving to Liverpool in 1977, is urging supporters to trust majority shareholder Dermot Desmond to appoint the right person.

Former Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe has had advanced talks with Desmond, but prospects of an imminent announcement have receded.

"The most important thing for Celtic is they have big appointments coming up and they have to get them right at the managerial level," said Dalglish, who was speaking at the launch of the Scottish FA's grassroots awards.

"Then they have to go into recruitment and bring in players who are going to improve on what they have. So it's a big close season ahead for Celtic.

"Dermot Desmond will be working his socks off and you've got to trust the board and let them get on with it.

"It's all right to say make an appointment sooner rather than later but the most important thing is to get the right person."