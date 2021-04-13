Can you name the starting XIs from Liverpool's last win over Real Madrid?

Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

Liverpool thrashed Real Madrid 4-0 when the two sides met in the 2009 Champions League last-16 second leg at Anfield

Liverpool are up against it in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final at home to Real Madrid after a 3-1 defeat in Spain last week.

The six-time winners have lost their past four meetings with Los Blancos and will need to score at least twice on Wednesday (20:00 BST) if they want to reach the semi-finals of this season's competition.

Liverpool last beat Real back in 2009, thrashing them 4-0 on a classic European night at Anfield.

Can you name both sides' starting XI from that game 12 years ago?

You have eight minutes. Good luck!