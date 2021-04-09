Last updated on .From the section Football

Lascelles has made 21 appearances for Newcastle so far this season

Newcastle captain Jamaal Lascelles will miss their game against Burnley on Sunday and possibly further matches too because of a suspected stress fracture in his foot.

Manager Steve Bruce says it is "not looking good" for the 27-year-old defender, who picked up the injury in their 2-2 draw with Tottenham.

With Fabian Schar also out, Bruce said it leaves his side "a bit light".

Top scorer Callum Wilson is available for the first time since February.

The striker, who has scored 10 goals this season, has missed the past seven games, none of which Newcastle have won, because of a hamstring injury.

Fellow forward Allan Saint-Maximin, who also suffered the effects of long-term coronavirus, came on as a substitute during the trip to Spurs after returning from a groin injury and Bruce said it is "good news" both his strikers will be available.

Lascelles is the latest in a list of injury blows for 17th-placed Newcastle.

The Magpies are three points above the relegation zone but have not won a game since their 3-2 victory over Southampton in February.

Bruce's side are already without midfielder Isaac Hayden for the rest of the season and have been without key players for large periods.