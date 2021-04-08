Last updated on .From the section Aston Villa

Jack Grealish has scored six Premier League goals this season

Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish is expected to be out for another two weeks after suffering a setback in his comeback from injury.

The midfielder has missed seven Premier League games with a shin problem, as well as England's recent World Cup qualifying matches.

But Villa manager Dean Smith admitted Grealish had been rushed back "a little bit too quickly".

"No, he's not [fit]," said Smith, before Saturday's game at Liverpool.

"Myself and Jack were quite optimistic to get him back a bit sooner than he probably should and he's had a setback that will probably put him back a couple of weeks."

Grealish has scored six Premier League goals for Villa this season, adding 10 assists.

Smith continued: "He was really good in training, but he couldn't tolerate the loading. It's a loading injury and we have to de-load him over the next few weeks and get him back from there.

"We know it's not a long-term injury and he will be back.

"We all, Jack included, probably pushed him back a little bit too quickly. He wanted to get back, we wanted him to get back and he had a little setback."