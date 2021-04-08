Last updated on .From the section Southend

Phil Brown led Southend United to promotion from League Two through the play-offs in 2014-15

League Two strugglers Southend United have sacked manager Mark Molesley and replaced him with former boss Phil Brown.

Southend are currently 23rd in the table and five points off safety with six games of the season remaining.

Former Weymouth boss Molesley was appointed in the summer after the club's relegation to the fourth tier.

"The Board recognise the management team worked tirelessly," the club said in a statement. external-link

"However, whilst considerable further support was afforded during the January window, results on the pitch remained, unfortunately, inconsistent."

Prior to Molesley's appointment, former England defender Sol Campbell had managed the club during a financially-troubled 2019-20 season.

Just four wins in 35 matches during a campaign interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic saw them relegated from League One, while Campbell left in June 2020.

Molesley had led the club to just one win from his final 10 matches and the club now face a battle to remain in the English Football League and avoid a second successive relegation.

Brown previously managed the club between 2013 and 2018 and will be assisted by Craig Fagan, who played under him during his time with Hull City.

Since leaving the Shrimpers, Brown has had spells managing Swindon Town as well as Pune City and Hyderabad in the Indian Super League.