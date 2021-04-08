Last updated on .From the section QPR

The incident involving Ryan Yates (left) and Charlie Austin (right) happened in the 43rd minute of Nottingham Forest's 3-1 win over QPR

Queens Park Rangers striker Charlie Austin has been given a three-game ban after being found guilty of violent conduct.

The 31-year-old was charged for an incident with Ryan Yates in their 3-1 defeat by Nottingham Forest on Monday.

Austin denied the incident, which was caught on camera but not picked up by the match officials at the time.

He will now miss Saturday's visit of Sheffield Wednesday as well as trips to Rotherham and Middlesbrough.

"An independent Regulatory Commission found the breach of FA Rule E1.1 proven after considering evidence during a subsequent hearing and imposed the appropriate sanction," a Football Association statement said.

Austin, who re-joined QPR on loan from Premier League side West Bromwich Albion in January, has scored six goals in 17 appearances.