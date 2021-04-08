Last updated on .From the section Republic of Ireland

Republic captain Katie McCabe struck the crossbar with a thunderous second-half shot

Nicoline Sorensen's early goal proved decisive as Denmark secured a narrow friendly win over the Republic of Ireland in Dublin.

Sorensen's winner arrived after just nine minutes although Republic keeper Grace Moloney produced a number of fine saves to keep the Irish in the game.

The Republic came closest through captain Katie McCabe, who crashed a long-ranged shot against the crossbar.

Vera Pauw's Irish side travel to Belgium for another friendly on Sunday.

The Danes struck early when Signe Bruun's left-wing cross found Sorensen at the far post. The Everton forward was able to take a touch and fire home despite Republic goalkeeper Grace Moloney's efforts to keep it out.

Moloney denied Denmark a second just after the half-hour mark when she tipped Bruun's shot over the crossbar, while Diane Caldwell later bailed the Republic stopper out when she chased back to deny Nadia Nadim.

The Republic's finest effort on goal came when captain McCabe hammered a long-ranged drive against the crossbar eight minutes into the second half.

The Arsenal midfielder later tried her luck from a free-kick but was unable to keep it on target.

Moloney produced another fine save when she stood tall at the near post to tip Bruun's powerful drive around the post for a corner.

Republic substitute Emily Whelan came close to snatching a draw in added time, but she fired into the side-netting as the Danes just about saw the game out to secure a narrow win.