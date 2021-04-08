Women's International Friendlies
R. of Ireland WomRepublic of Ireland0DenmarkDenmark1

Republic of Ireland 0-1 Denmark: Irish fall to narrow friendly defeat in Dublin

Republic captain Katie McCabe struck the crossbar with a thunderous second-half shot
Nicoline Sorensen's early goal proved decisive as Denmark secured a narrow friendly win over the Republic of Ireland in Dublin.

Sorensen's winner arrived after just nine minutes although Republic keeper Grace Moloney produced a number of fine saves to keep the Irish in the game.

The Republic came closest through captain Katie McCabe, who crashed a long-ranged shot against the crossbar.

Vera Pauw's Irish side travel to Belgium for another friendly on Sunday.

The Danes struck early when Signe Bruun's left-wing cross found Sorensen at the far post. The Everton forward was able to take a touch and fire home despite Republic goalkeeper Grace Moloney's efforts to keep it out.

Moloney denied Denmark a second just after the half-hour mark when she tipped Bruun's shot over the crossbar, while Diane Caldwell later bailed the Republic stopper out when she chased back to deny Nadia Nadim.

The Republic's finest effort on goal came when captain McCabe hammered a long-ranged drive against the crossbar eight minutes into the second half.

The Arsenal midfielder later tried her luck from a free-kick but was unable to keep it on target.

Moloney produced another fine save when she stood tall at the near post to tip Bruun's powerful drive around the post for a corner.

Republic substitute Emily Whelan came close to snatching a draw in added time, but she fired into the side-netting as the Danes just about saw the game out to secure a narrow win.

Line-ups

R. of Ireland Wom

Formation 3-5-2

  • 16Moloney
  • 5Fahey
  • 4Quinn
  • 7Caldwell
  • 2KeenanSubstituted forO'Gormanat 72'minutes
  • 6Finn
  • 3ConnollySubstituted forMolloyat 61'minutes
  • 10O'Sullivan
  • 11McCabe
  • 14PayneSubstituted forWhelanat 45'minutes
  • 9BarrettSubstituted forJarrettat 62'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Whelan
  • 12Jarrett
  • 13O'Gorman
  • 15O'Riordan
  • 17Molloy
  • 18Walsh
  • 19Murphy
  • 22Nolan
  • 23Brosnan
  • 24Carusa
  • 25Badana

Denmark

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Christensen
  • 4Sevecke
  • 5Sørensen
  • 11VejeSubstituted forGevitzat 72'minutes
  • 14Sørensen
  • 7Troelsgaard
  • 13Junge PedersenSubstituted forSnerleat 45'minutes
  • 23SvavaSubstituted forThøgersenat 61'minutes
  • 10Harder
  • 20BruunSubstituted forHoldtat 72'minutes
  • 9NadimSubstituted forLarsenat 80'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Holdt
  • 6Christiansen
  • 8Snerle
  • 12Larsen
  • 15Thøgersen
  • 16Svane
  • 18Thrige Andersen
  • 19Holmgaard
  • 21Møller
  • 22Larsen
  • 24Kühl
  • 26Hasbo
  • 27Gevitz
Referee:
Louise Thompson

Match Stats

Home TeamR. of Ireland WomAway TeamDenmark
Possession
Home34%
Away66%
Shots
Home10
Away23
Shots on Target
Home0
Away9
Corners
Home0
Away4
Fouls
Home5
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Republic of Ireland Women 0, Denmark Women 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Republic of Ireland Women 0, Denmark Women 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Louise Quinn (Republic of Ireland Women) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Áine O'Gorman with a cross.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Olivia Holdt (Denmark Women).

  5. Post update

    Katie McCabe (Republic of Ireland Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Emily Whelan (Republic of Ireland Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Louise Quinn.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Pernille Harder (Denmark Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Olivia Holdt.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Pernille Harder (Denmark Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  9. Post update

    Pernille Harder (Denmark Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Ellen Molloy (Republic of Ireland Women).

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Pernille Harder (Denmark Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Stine Larsen with a headed pass.

  12. Post update

    Nicoline Sørensen (Denmark Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Emily Whelan (Republic of Ireland Women).

  14. Post update

    Foul by Frederikke Thøgersen (Denmark Women).

  15. Post update

    Katie McCabe (Republic of Ireland Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Pernille Harder (Denmark Women) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Olivia Holdt.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Stine Larsen (Denmark Women).

  18. Post update

    Niamh Fahey (Republic of Ireland Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Pernille Harder (Denmark Women).

  20. Post update

    Jamie Finn (Republic of Ireland Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

