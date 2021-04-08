Mick McCarthy has had two spells in charge of the Republic of Ireland

Cardiff City manager Mick McCarthy will sit down with the club hierarchy soon to discuss summer recruitment plans.

The Bluebirds boss has not given up on a Championship play-off spot and is "focussed" on recovering from Easter Monday's shattering 5-0 defeat at Sheffield Wednesday.

But after 16 games at the helm, McCarthy has had time to assess his squad for beyond this season.

"We need to be having a chat about that," McCarthy said.

"We will need to do that as soon as possible in terms of players we will require, because there are players here on loan and players out of contract.

"What exactly are we going to have for next year before we start recruitment? That needs to be discussed. We are certainly looking towards next season.

"But first and foremost everything is easier to plan for, everything easier to do, every discussion is easier if you win on a Saturday. So Blackburn is my focus for the moment."

The Cardiff manager has had initial talks with defender Joe Bennett, whose contract expires this summer, but is expected to be sidelined until the autumn with a knee ligament injury.

But Chairman Mehmet Dalman is expected to sit down to have more wide ranging talks soon with McCarthy to discuss next season's plans.

McCarthy believes the financial effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, especially with games being played behind closed doors, will have a huge influence on the transfer market this summer

Malaysian billionaire Vincent Tan has owned Cardiff City since 2010

The former Wolves, Sunderland and Ipswich boss points out the financial support of owner Vincent Tan has been critical for the club.

"Football is going to be affected no doubt about that. I would think that contracts and what have you, are going to be affected. There are no fans, there is no revenue coming in," he added.

"I don't know what it's costing Vincent to keep this club going without any revenue coming in. Its amazing that clubs are continuing in the vein they are and still investing and (owners are) still ploughing money into them, which is to our benefit of course.

"Nothing happens without Vincent. I have just seen Ipswich Town have been taken over, apparently Derby are being taken over. Everyone is looking for somebody to come in and invest money.

"Yet Cardiff City have been very fortunate that Vincent Tan is doing that and even more so now. How thankful and how grateful we should be to him, because the pandemic has hit hard that's for sure."

After Easter defeats at home to Nottingham Forest and away to Sheffield Wednesday, Cardiff are currently eighth in the table - eight points adrift of a play off place with six fixtures still to play.

Asked if his side would have to win every game to make the top six, McCarthy said: "Probably, yes. We are on 58 points, we've got 18 points to play for. I am not even sure 76 will get you in. 72 would normally get you around it, 70 points some years.

"We try to win every game anyway, so that's what we will continue to do. It is going to prove very, very difficult now. We will never give it up."