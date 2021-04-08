Last updated on .From the section Oxford Utd

Simon Eastwood has made 18 appearances for Oxford this season, with 13 of those coming in League One

Oxford United goalkeeper Simon Eastwood has signed a new three-year contract with the League One club.

The 31-year-old has made 215 appearances for the U's since joining from Blackburn Rovers on a free transfer in the summer of 2016.

Eastwood began the campaign as number one at the Kassam Stadium but has not featured in the league since November.

"I've not been playing recently but I genuinely love being at the club," he told the club website. external-link

"I get on very well with Jack Stevens but I haven't signed to be a back-up keeper.

"We push each other all the time to be the best keepers we can possibly be."