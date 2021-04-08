Last updated on .From the section Newport

Matty Dolan (right) joined Newport County from Yeovil Town in 2017

Matty Dolan says an "historic" League Two promotion with Newport County would create a legacy for the squad.

With eight matches left this season, the Exiles are four points behind the top three with a game in hand, starting away at Mansfield on Friday night.

And Dolan believes reaching League One with the club would surpass their giant-killing cup exploits.

"We want to be a group of winners, we want to create some kind of legacy," the defender said.

"It's alright saying we got to the play-off final or that we went on brilliant FA Cup runs in the past but what's going to be better, you get that automatic promotion or you get that play-off winners' medal, they can never take that away from you.

"Whether the lads go on to do other things, in 10 or 15 years time you can stick that medal back on, walk round Newport and still look a million dollars.

"So we've got to be able to strive for that and that's exactly what we want to do."

Newport have never played in the third tier since reforming in 1989, a level the old club last played in the 1986-87 season before they were relegated.

Dolan added: "You've obviously got to strive for it and let's have it right, it'd be pretty historic here.

"It's a massive ambition, massive desire and we've had massive meetings about 'Look, we can do something very special here'.

"We've done a lot of hard work to get us to this point and we don't want it to fizzle out."

Easter Monday's win against Bolton ended a run of three straight defeats and sees County in seventh, the last of the play-off places, with a three-point cushion over the chasing pack ahead of the trip to Field Mill.

Defender Priestley Farquharson is a doubt after picking up an ankle injury in Monday's win but Mickey Demetriou is available again after suspension.

On-loan striker Nicky Maynard is not available to play against his parent club.