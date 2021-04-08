Christy Pym has been Peterborough's first choice goalkeeper since joining from Exeter on a free transfer in the summer of 2019

Peterborough United goalkeeper Christy Pym has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a torn muscle.

The 25-year-old hurt his side in the build-up to Sunderland's equaliser in their 1-1 draw on Easter Monday.

The former England Under-20 international has started every League One fixture for Posh this season.

"It is a big blow, the boy has been very consistent over the last two seasons, but we have to get on with it," said external-link manager Darren Ferguson.

"The boy did ever so well to finish the game against Sunderland, he was struggling and when you see the extent of the injury you can see why."

Posh will now have to cope without their number one goalkeeper as they try to hold on to their automatic promotion place in League One.

With seven matches remaining, they are just two points ahead of third-place Sunderland, who have a game in hand.

"He is going to be out between four and six weeks and I have now got to look at my options and one of those would be an emergency loan," Ferguson added.

"That is not because I don't have any doubts about the other two goalkeepers I have got, but the facts are, at this stage of the season, they don't have the experience of playing enough league games.

"At any other point in the season, I would have no hesitation, but I will speak to them and we will look at our options."