Lee Collins death: Yeovil Town's game with Aldershot called off
Last updated on .From the section Yeovil
Yeovil Town's National League game at Aldershot Town on Saturday 10 April has been postponed.
The Glovers have not played since captain Lee Collins died last week at the age of 32.
An inquest into his death on Wednesday heard how the central defender had been found in his hotel room after not attending training on 31 March.
Yeovil's game with Altrincham on Good Friday was also postponed in the wake of Collins' death.
A new date for the fixture will be confirmed in due course.