Lee Collins' last game for Yeovil Town was against Stockport on 2 February, although he was an unused substitute in their 3-1 win over Barnet last month

Yeovil Town's National League game at Aldershot Town on Saturday 10 April has been postponed.

The Glovers have not played since captain Lee Collins died last week at the age of 32.

An inquest into his death on Wednesday heard how the central defender had been found in his hotel room after not attending training on 31 March.

Yeovil's game with Altrincham on Good Friday was also postponed in the wake of Collins' death.

A new date for the fixture will be confirmed in due course.