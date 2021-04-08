Last updated on .From the section Wrexham

Wrexham striker Kwame Thomas has scored 10 goals in the National League this season

Wrexham are hoping to sign a striker before Saturday's match with fellow promotion chasers Stockport County.

Last week, top scorer Kwame Thomas was ruled out for the rest of the season with a ruptured Achilles tendon.

Fellow striker Jordan Ponticelli limped off in their Good Friday loss to Notts County, so manager Dean Keates has had two free agents in training this week.

"We've two full training days ahead of the weekend and I will make a decision on the back of that," said Keates.

"Obviously I have to be mindful the players coming in are not going to be up to match speed and it may be too much to ask of them to go straight into the starting 11.

"All those are questions I need to be asking and have to balance out and make the right decision for the football club."

Goalkeeper Rob Lainton looks unlikely to face Stockport after pulling out of Monday's 1-0 home defeat against Torquay with a groin problem.

Defender Theo Vassell also missed Monday's loss, with a facial injury, and is again a doubt.

Easter defeats against Notts County and Torquay have left Wrexham just outside the play-off places on goal difference.

"We are in a position where we feel we can keep pushing in the last quarter of the season," said Keates.

"We want to make sure we do our best to get this club challenging at the end and prolong the season as long as we can."