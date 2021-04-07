The Newcastle United Supporters Trust say they have more than 14,000 members

A fans group is attempting to raise funds to try buy a stake in Newcastle United if owner Mike Ashley is successful in selling the club.

The Newcastle United Supporters Trust (NUST) is asking fans to contribute 'what they can' to the The 1892 Pledge.

Ashley, who saw a £300m bid from a Saudi Arabian-backed group collapse last year, remains intent to sell.

Greg Tomlinson, chair of the Trust, said fans have "to put our money where our mouth is".

"For decades, fans have been told they are the lifeblood of the club, but when major decisions are made, they are always left out.

"It is an unfortunate fact that in football, as in life, money talks.

"Raising funds will give us the financial backing to make our voices properly heard as and when the club is eventually sold."

The Trust says plans for the The 1892 Pledge have taken three years to formulate and are designed to safeguard the future of the club.

Newcastle are 17th in the table after 30 games this season, just one place and three points above the relegation places.

"NUST aims to build a pot of money that can either give supporters a small share of the club if it is sold while in the Premier League or see fans ready to step in to help save the club in the event of relegation and the financial consequences that could see a change of ownership," the Trust, who say they have more than 14,000 members, said in a statement.

Former Newcastle and England defender Warren Barton is one of the four "guardians" of the fund, which also includes local MP Ian Mearns.

The Trust has also said that if its bid to buy part of the club is unsuccessful then all of the money would be donated to charities based in the North East of England.