Match ends, Inter Milan 2, Sassuolo 1.
Inter Milan moved a step closer to ending Juventus' nine-year stranglehold of the Serie A title by beating Sassuolo to move 11 points clear at the top of the table.
Romelu Lukaku headed home the opener for Antonio Conte's side before Lautaro Martinez made it 2-0 on the counter.
Hamed Traore curled home a late consolation for Sassuolo.
Juventus also won as they beat Napoli 2-1 to climb into third place, one point behind AC Milan in second.
However, Juventus are 12 points behind leaders Inter with nine games remaining and look unlikely to claim a 10th title in a row.
Pirlo promises to learn from mistakes
Cristiano Ronaldo fired Juventus ahead against Napoli before Paulo Dybala marked his return from injury with a superb curled finish. Lorenzo Insigne pulled one back for Napoli from the penalty spot.
The win relieved some of the pressure on Juventus boss Andrea Pirlo after picking up one point from two games against strugglers Benevento and Torino.
"I have got a lot of things wrong, but I would do them all again because the first year as a coach is not easy," Pirlo told Sky Italia.
"You throw yourself into it with your ideas and try to have things in mind to transmit to the team. Sometimes you do well, sometimes you make mistakes.
"I made mistakes like everyone does, but I can draw conclusions from them and not repeat them in the future."
Line-ups
Inter Milan
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Handanovic
- 37Skriniar
- 6de Vrij
- 36Darmian
- 2Hakimi
- 23BarellaBooked at 17mins
- 24EriksenSubstituted forSensiat 59'minutes
- 5GagliardiniSubstituted forVecinoat 70'minutes
- 15YoungBooked at 60mins
- 9Lukaku
- 10MartínezSubstituted forSánchezat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Sánchez
- 8Vecino
- 12Sensi
- 13Ranocchia
- 22Vidal
- 27Padelli
- 33D'Ambrosio
- 97Radu
- 99Pinamonti
Sassuolo
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 47ConsigliBooked at 7mins
- 22ToljanSubstituted forHaraslinat 75'minutes
- 21ChirichesSubstituted forKaramokoat 90'minutes
- 2Santos da Silva Barbosa
- 6Oliveira da SilvaSubstituted forKyriakopoulosat 75'minutes
- 14Obiang
- 8LopezBooked at 84mins
- 23TraoreBooked at 23mins
- 10Djuricic
- 7BogaSubstituted forOddeiat 80'minutes
- 18Raspadori
Substitutes
- 4Magnanelli
- 13Peluso
- 24Artioli
- 26Karamoko
- 27Haraslin
- 30Oddei
- 35Piccinini
- 56Pegolo
- 63Turati
- 72Saccani
- 77Kyriakopoulos
- Referee:
- Massimiliano Irrati
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home30%
- Away70%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home1
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away13
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Inter Milan 2, Sassuolo 1.
Post update
Offside, Inter Milan. Alexis Sánchez tries a through ball, but Romelu Lukaku is caught offside.
Post update
Corner, Sassuolo. Conceded by Ashley Young.
Post update
Offside, Sassuolo. Hamed Traore tries a through ball, but Georgios Kyriakopoulos is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Sassuolo. Isaac Karamoko replaces Vlad Chiriches.
Post update
Attempt missed. Alexis Sánchez (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Romelu Lukaku following a fast break.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Lukas Haraslin (Sassuolo) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Filip Djuricic.
Post update
Maxime Lopez (Sassuolo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Alexis Sánchez (Inter Milan).
Post update
Foul by Filip Djuricic (Sassuolo).
Post update
Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Inter Milan 2, Sassuolo 1. Hamed Traore (Sassuolo) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Filip Djuricic.
Booking
Maxime Lopez (Sassuolo) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Giacomo Raspadori (Sassuolo) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Brian Oddei (Sassuolo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Matteo Darmian (Inter Milan).
Substitution
Substitution, Sassuolo. Brian Oddei replaces Jeremie Boga.
Post update
Corner, Sassuolo. Conceded by Milan Skriniar.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Hamed Traore (Sassuolo) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.