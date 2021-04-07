Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Nikita Parris has won 50 caps for England

Lyon forward Nikita Parris has been added to the England squad for the friendlies against France and Canada.

Parris, 27, was previously prevented from joining Hege Riise's party because of a number of confirmed Covid-19 cases at the French club.

However, after returning a negative test, she was cleared to link-up with the squad at St George's Park.

England play France in Caen on Friday before hosting Canada at the Bet365 Stadium in Stoke on Tuesday.

"It is the first opportunity I have had to work with Nikita in person and I am delighted to have her on camp with us," said interim head coach Riise.

"It is a good opportunity to watch her closely like I have been with all the other players who have joined up on camp and to have her available for selection against two tough opponents."

Parris, formerly of Everton and Manchester City, has won 50 caps for England, scoring 14 goals.