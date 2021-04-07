Last updated on .From the section Republic of Ireland

O'Riordan started her career as a striker but has been playing in defence for MSV Duisburg

Claire O'Riordan has said reaching the World Cup would be an "amazing achievement" for the Republic of Ireland but is wary of the work that must be done in order to qualify.

The Republic face Denmark and Belgium in friendlies on Thursday and Sunday as Vera Pauw's side ramp up preparations for the World Cup qualifying campaign.

"I don't even think I'd be able to put it into words," said O'Riordan.

"It's such a magnificent event in sport."

The 26-year-old added: "To be able to say number one you played and have been successful in reaching a World Cup is an amazing achievement in itself. But to be able to get there and play would just be out of this world.

"Obviously, a lot of work needs to be done in terms of being successful doing that. It's the dream, it's the goal hopefully someday so we'll keep working towards it."

O'Riordan has earned 15 caps for the Republic but is yet to start a game under Pauw, who took over in 2019.

The former Wexford Youths striker comes into the friendly double-header full of confidence, however, after scoring a vital goal for Bundesliga strugglers MSV Duisburg on St Patrick's Day.

O'Riordan is hoping to earn her first start under Pauw against Denmark

O'Riordan has been playing as a centre-back for the German side so brings some always-welcome versatility to Pauw's squad.

"It was a pinnacle point in my career, to play a game on St Patrick's Day and score a goal which was vital against another relegation-embattled team," O'Riordan said of her equaliser against SC Sand.

"So I really enjoyed it. I don't know what will happen after the international break in terms of where I'll play. I'm happy to bring some versatility to my game as well."

The Republic's friendly with Euro 2017 runners-up Denmark is their first game since December, a 3-1 defeat by Germany that saw them miss out on a Euro 2022 play-off spot.

Pauw's side will then travel to Belgium before discovering their World Cup qualifying opponents when the draw is made on 30 April.