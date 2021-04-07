Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Charlie Savage is a Wales Under-17 and Under-18 international.

Charlie Savage, son of former Wales midfielder Robbie, has signed his first professional contract with Manchester United.

The 17-year-old, a midfielder like his father, has scored two goals for United's Under-18 side this season.

Savage senior began his career at United and was a member of their FA Youth Cup winning side in 1992.

"So so proud of you! Your hard work, dedication and desire is paying off," Savage senior tweeted.

"Keep working as hard as you possibly can. There will be ups and downs but keep believing in yourself."

Although he left Old Trafford in 1994 without making a senior appearance, Robbie Savage went on to play for Crewe, Leicester City, Birmingham City, Blackburn Rovers and Derby County and won 39 caps for Wales.

Charlie Savage played for Wales Under-18s in a friendly against England in Cardiff last month.

"I'm really enjoying playing for United," he told BBC Sport Wales after Wales lost 2-0 in Cardiff.

"We've got a great bunch of lads there."