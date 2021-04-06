Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is available to face Granada in Thursday's Europa League quarter-final first-leg clash.
Rashford, 23, scored in Sunday's 2-1 win against Brighton but was taken off after being caught in a tackle.
Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed the England international is fit to travel to Spain.
"We've just got to make a decision if he starts or is on the bench," he said.
"I don't think he'll be a 90-minutes man."
Juan Mata has been included in the travelling squad along with 18-year-old Anthony Elanga.
Anthony Martial is sidelined with a knee injury while Eric Bailly misses out after testing positive for Covid-19.
Amad Diallo to make full debut?
Amad Diallo scored a brilliant header in the previous round against AC Milan but is still waiting to make his full debut for Manchester United.
Asked if the 18-year-old could soon be set for a start, Solskjaer added: "Of course he is [getting closer]. He's getting used to our standards.
"He did well when he played 45 minutes against Milan and we'll see him gradually start games. It might come [against Granada] and it might come in another game.
"We pick a team to win each game. This is just the first half of the tie. We have big games coming up and that's always a conundrum. Who can play for 90 minutes? Who can play four or five games on the bounce? Who needs a rest? We always have a check in the morning to see how everyone is feeling."
Former Tottenham striker Roberto Soldado is expected to lead the line for Granada, who are currently ninth in La Liga.