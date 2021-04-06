Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Marcus Rashford was substituted in the 72nd minute against Brighton on Sunday

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is available to face Granada in Thursday's Europa League quarter-final first-leg clash.

Rashford, 23, scored in Sunday's 2-1 win against Brighton but was taken off after being caught in a tackle.

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed the England international is fit to travel to Spain.

"We've just got to make a decision if he starts or is on the bench," he said.

"I don't think he'll be a 90-minutes man."

Juan Mata has been included in the travelling squad along with 18-year-old Anthony Elanga.

Anthony Martial is sidelined with a knee injury while Eric Bailly misses out after testing positive for Covid-19.

Amad Diallo to make full debut?

Diallo scored in the last-16 first leg tie against AC Milan after coming off the bench

Amad Diallo scored a brilliant header in the previous round against AC Milan but is still waiting to make his full debut for Manchester United.

Asked if the 18-year-old could soon be set for a start, Solskjaer added: "Of course he is [getting closer]. He's getting used to our standards.

"He did well when he played 45 minutes against Milan and we'll see him gradually start games. It might come [against Granada] and it might come in another game.

"We pick a team to win each game. This is just the first half of the tie. We have big games coming up and that's always a conundrum. Who can play for 90 minutes? Who can play four or five games on the bounce? Who needs a rest? We always have a check in the morning to see how everyone is feeling."

Former Tottenham striker Roberto Soldado is expected to lead the line for Granada, who are currently ninth in La Liga.